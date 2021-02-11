2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is impressively fuel-efficient

You expect certain things when you buy a pickup truck, such as towing capacity, the ability to carry lots of stuff in the bed, and low fuel economy. The latter expectation is changing with Ram unveiling the 2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel. Ram’s pickup is more fuel-efficient than many smaller SUVs.

The automaker says its Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel delivers 23 MPG in the city, 33 MPG on the highway, and 26 MPG combined. That’s better fuel economy than small crossover SUVs like the Jeep Renegade. RAM says the truck delivers unsurpassed fuel economy in that segment. Tradesman in the name should tip you off that the truck is aimed at owners who work out of their vehicle.

The high fuel economy will certainly make larger companies operating a fleet of work trucks happy and save the money on fuel costs each year. HFE EcoDiesel is only available on crew cab four-door models with the five-foot, seven-inch bed and 20-inch aluminum wheels. It’s offered in Bright White Clear Coat or Diamond Black Crystal starting at $42,240 plus a $1695 destination charge. It will go on sale in Q2 of 2021.

