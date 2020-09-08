2021 Pacifica offered in Hybrid and AWD trims

Chrysler has announced pricing on the redesigned 2021 Pacifica minivan. For 2021 the vehicle is available in both hybrid and all-wheel-drive versions. The all-wheel-drive Pacifica starts at $38,040 with the hybrid version starting at $39,995. Chrysler has also introduced a new Pinnacle Hybrid model as the top-of-the-line starting at $50,845.

All Hybrid models are plug-in and can drive 30 miles on electricity alone. Hybrid versions are also eligible for the $7500 federal tax credit. Chrysler also added new standard features for 2021, including Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), 14 new-as-standard safety features, a new Uconnect 5 system with the largest standard 10.1-inch radio touchscreen in its class, standard refreshed exterior, and more.

The all-wheel-drive system can send up to 100 percent of the available engine torque to the rear wheels. The system activates automatically and can be added to both Touring and Touring L models for $2,995. The standard powertrain option is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. None of the MSRPs include the $1,495 destination charge.

