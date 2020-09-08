Geeky Gadgets

2021 Pacifica offered in Hybrid and AWD trims

Chrysler has announced pricing on the redesigned 2021 Pacifica minivan. For 2021 the vehicle is available in both hybrid and all-wheel-drive versions. The all-wheel-drive Pacifica starts at $38,040 with the hybrid version starting at $39,995. Chrysler has also introduced a new Pinnacle Hybrid model as the top-of-the-line starting at $50,845.

All Hybrid models are plug-in and can drive 30 miles on electricity alone. Hybrid versions are also eligible for the $7500 federal tax credit. Chrysler also added new standard features for 2021, including Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), 14 new-as-standard safety features, a new Uconnect 5 system with the largest standard 10.1-inch radio touchscreen in its class, standard refreshed exterior, and more.

The all-wheel-drive system can send up to 100 percent of the available engine torque to the rear wheels. The system activates automatically and can be added to both Touring and Touring L models for $2,995. The standard powertrain option is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. None of the MSRPs include the $1,495 destination charge.

