Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



2021 Nissan Maxima is now available in the US

By

Nissan has announced that the 2021 Maxima line is now available at dealerships in the United States. For 2021, Nissan is celebrating the 40th birthday of the Maxima line with a special 40th Anniversary Edition package. The package will be limited production and features a two-tone Ruby Slate Gray Pearl exterior with a black roof.

The car has 19-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, black exterior finishes and trim badges and black exhaust finishers on the exterior. The vehicle features red semi-aniline leather seating, contrast interior stitching, dark chrome interior faceted finishers, white speedometer and tachometer faces, and heated rear seats.

Power comes from a 300 horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 engine with a performance-oriented Xtronic transmission. The 40th Anniversary Edition is based on the Maxima Platinum. The Platinum starts at $42,220, with the 40th Anniversary Edition package adding another $2125. The Maxima SR starts at $42,150, and the SV starts at $36,990. All prices are plus a $925 destination handling charge.

Filed Under: Auto News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals