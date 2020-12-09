2021 Nissan Kicks will hit dealerships in February

Nissan has unveiled the refreshed 2021 Kicks compact crossover. The vehicle offers Nissan Safety Shield 360, which Nissan says is class-leading in the segment. For 2021, the vehicle has an enhanced interior and revised interior styling. Kicks gained a “Double V-motion” grille, new bumper, LED headlights and LED fog lights.

In the rear, the new bumper is complemented by LED taillights and new wheel designs. Buyers could choose from three new exterior colors bringing the total to seven, and three new two-tone paint schemes bringing the total to five. The vehicle is highly customizable, with over 100 million available color combinations using an array of accessories available from Nissan.

For 2021, the vehicle has standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with NissanConnect Services. All 2021 Kicks vehicles use the same 122 horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an Xtronic transmission. The vehicle is EPA rated for 31 MPG city, 36 MPG highway, and 33 MPG combined. The 2021 Kicks comes in S, SV, and SR trim levels.

