2021 M1 Max MacBook Pro laptops gets reviewed

The new 14 inch and 16 inch 2021 MacBook Pro laptops launched recently, the laptops come with a choice of an M1 Pro or M1 Max processor.

We have already seen a number of videos of these new MacBook Pro notebooks and now we get to find out more details about them in a video from Marques Brownlee.

Both the 14 inch and the 16 inch versions of the M1 Max MacBook Pro are featured in the video and they both come with similar specifications.

As we can see from the video the new MacBook Pro laptops come with an updated design and they also get a range of ports that had previously been removed. We now get MagSafe and a full-size HDMI, full-size SD card slot, and more.

Pricing for the new 2021 MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 for the 14 inch model and $2,499 for the 16 inch model, the top model with 8TB of storage will cost you more than $6,000.

Apple is also expected to launch some more new Macs with their M1 Pro and M1 Max chips early next year, we are expecting to see a new iMac Pro and also a new Mac Mini. Both models will be getting a new design and the latest processor and more. These are expected sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

Source & Image Credit Marques Browlnee

