2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 pricing gets official

For years Jeep Wrangler fans have been clamoring for the automaker to put a V-8 under the hood from the factory. That has happened with the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 packing a 392 cubic-inch V-8 making 470 horsepower. The official pricing for the 392 is out, and it’s extremely expensive.

The starting price for the Rubicon 392 is $74,995. That’s a premium of almost $20,000 over the Wrangler High Altitude 4xe, which is the first step down the ladder as far as pricing goes. Buyers wanting a standard V6 powered Rubicon will pay at least $43,710.

Other than the big V-8, your $75,000 purchase includes a strengthened frame, Fox 2.0 off-road shocks, two-inch suspension lift, 33-inch tires, beadlock-capable wheels, and all the other Rubicon parts you would expect. The exterior also has standard steel bumpers and body-colored fender flares along with the body-colored hardtop and LED headlights. There are options that will drive the price up even higher, including the Sky Power Top, Dual Top Group, and the Dual Door Group.

