2021 Honda Ridgeline is completely revamped

Honda has unveiled the 2021 Ridgeline set to launch early next year, and the highlight of the truck is a complete redesign that makes it look more like a truck. Honda says the new Ridgeline is as at home on dirt and muddy trails as it is on the highway. A V-6 engine is standard, and the truck promises the best standard all-wheel-drive payload capacity.

One glance at the pictures and most will see that the significant change is that the 2021 Ridgeline looks like a pickup. It features a new square nose and a more upright grille along with LED headlights. All trims also get tougher looking 18-inch wheels.

A Honda Performance Development package is available that adds unique grille treatment, fender flares, bronze-colored wheels, and special graphics on the bed walls. The interior has also been upgraded with the new audio system, easier to use touchscreen icons, and physical volume knobs. Sport trims get new cloth seat inserts, and all trims get contrast stitching on the seats. Honda also notes that the truck has a 5000 pound towing capacity with a 1580 pound payload capacity for all-wheel-drive versions. Pricing and exact availability are unannounced.

