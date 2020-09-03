2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition comes in exclusive Phoenix Yellow

Honda has announced the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition that brings a dynamic package to the vehicle promising ultimate Type R performance. The exterior of the car is coated in an exclusive Phoenix Yellow paint. The car also rolls on BBS forged alloy wheels with stickier Michelin tires.

Honda focused on weight reduction for the Limited Edition and special chassis tuning. The Type R Limited Edition set a new front-wheel-drive Suzuka Circuit record. 2021 Civic Type R starts to arrive at dealerships this week, and later this month, the Limited Edition will land. The regular Type R has an MSRP of $37,495, and the Limited Edition starts at $43,995. Neither of those sticker prices include the $955 destination and handling charge.

Only 600 Limited Edition units will be produced, and you can bet dealerships that land one will be marking them up above sticker. The roof of the Limited Edition is painted gloss black as well as the mirror caps and intake vent on the hood. The cars also get a dark chrome Civic badge on the rear hatch. Each car also has a numbered plaque on the center console designating its build number out of the 600 available units.

