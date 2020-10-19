2021 Honda Accord gains new features

Honda added some welcome additions to the 2021 Accord, including updated styling across the range along with new tech and safety features. The Hybrid version gains more responsive acceleration and 19-inch alloy wheels on the Touring trim. The 2021 Accord starts at $24,770 without the destination and handling fee.

Accord Hybrid starts at $26,370. All versions are on sale at dealerships as of October 13. The updated 21 model has a wider, restyled grille on Sport and higher trims and new LED high- and low-beam headlights for improved lighting at night. Inside the car is an eight-inch Display Audio touchscreen entertainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the line.

EX-L and Touring trims get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All versions get Rear Seat Reminder and new Low Speed Breaking Control systems. For 2021 Honda has also added the Sport SE replacing the EX 1.5t. The new version gets leather seats, heated front seats, power passenger seat and driver seat, remote engine start, and more.

