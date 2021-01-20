2021 Hennessey Mammoth 1000 is a RAM TRX on Steroids

Hennessey has unveiled its most powerful RAM truck ever with the 2021 Hennessey Mammoth 1000. The truck starts as a 2021 RAM 1500 TRX packing a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 making 702 horsepower and 650 pound-foot of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive.

Hennessey takes the truck and adds the Mammoth 1000 kit, including an upgraded supercharger, pulley upgrades, stainless-steel headers, high-flow exhaust components, and a new engine calibration. Once the modification is made, the V-8 engine produces 1012 horsepower and 969 pound-foot of torque. That’s a significant gain in power and torque compared to the stock truck.

The vehicle also gets a 2.5-inch lift, custom front bumper, custom wheels, 35-inch tires, and more. The turnkey cost for the Mammoth 1000, including the donor truck and a two-year 24,000-mile warranty, is $135,350 plus the delivery charge. Only 200 of the trucks will be built.

