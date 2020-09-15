2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is ready for the dirt

Americans can’t buy the cool Ranger Raptor pickup that’s available in Europe and other countries. As close as the US buyer can get to a Ranger Raptor is the new 2021 Ranger Tremor Off-Road Package. The 2021 Ranger Tremor features suspension nearly an inch taller than a standard Ranger, complete with Fox 2.0 monotube dampers and rear piggyback reservoirs.

The truck has specially tuned front coilover and rear leaf springs along with 32-inch Continental General Grabber tires. The tires are made specifically for the Ranger Tremor and are on special Magnetic-painted wheels. The truck’s other features include a six-switch auxiliary power pack to manage accessories such as wenches, light bars, and air compressors.

The truck has hoop-style sidesteps, rear recovery hooks, painted grill, and optional hood and body graphics. Tremor buyers also get exclusive seats with Miko suede inserts and black interior accents. The Tremor packages available on SuperCrew 4×4 XLT and Lariat Ranger models and adds $4290 to the sticker price. Production will begin early next year.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals