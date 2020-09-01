2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody starts at $78,595

When it comes to muscle cars with four doors, the only real game in town is the Dodge Charger. Dodge has priced up the 2021 Charger lineup. Sitting at the top of the line is the 797 horsepower Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, the starting MSRP of $78,595, excluding the destination charge. Buyers can also get the 717 horsepower charger SRT Hellcat starting at $69,995.

For 2021, the SRT Hellcat gains 10 horsepower from its supercharged V-8. Dodge says that orders for the 2021 Charger start in September, with initial deliveries expected to start in early 2021. Those who don’t want to spend money on the Hellcat can get a basic 2021 Charger starting at $29,995.

One of the more appealing non-Hellcat Charger models is the 2021 Charger Scat Pack starting at $41,095. That car has a naturally aspirated 482 horsepower V-8 engine. Dodge says that is the most horsepower per dollar of any sedan in the industry. Basic Chargers continue forward featuring a 5.7-liter V-8 engine for the R/T version making 370 horsepower or a 3.6-liter V-6, making up to 300 horsepower. All vehicles have an additional $1495 destination charge.

