2020 Samsung QLED TVs launched in the US

Samsung unveiled its 2020 Samsung QLED TVs at CES 2020 back in January and now Samsung is launching these new TVs in the US.

The TVs include a range of both 4K and 8K TVs and they are available in a range of different sizes, from 43 inches up to 85 inches.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced today that its new and expanded line of 2020 QLED 4K and 8K TV models are available for purchase or pre-order on Samsung.com and at select retailers nationwide. This year’s line features an expanded 8K Series, larger screen sizes for 4K and 8K models, improved AI capabilities designed to provide the most pristine picture quality and dynamic sound experience available today.

You can find out more details about the new 2020 Samsung QLED TVs over at Samsung at the link below they are now available in the US.

Source Samsung

