2020 Mahindra Roxor gets a new grille

Mahindra ran afoul of the FCA legal team with the past generation Roxor side-by-side because it had a grille was a rip off of the grille used on some Jeep models. Mahindra is back with a new version of its vehicle for 2020, and it has a new grille that it is hoping will stop FCA.

The entire vehicle still looks very much like a Jeep. We rather doubt FCA’s going to give up on its legal suit to have the Roxor banned in the United States. The 2020 Roxor base model starts at $16,599, and prices climb from there.

The vehicle is designed for off-road use and rock crawling with a 5:38 axle ratio. The vehicle can be had in three standard colors, including molten red, shadow gray, and bonfire orange. The vehicle can tow and comes with several options, including an audio system. The vehicle is still made from steel and uses a diesel engine for power. A 5-speed manual is standard, but an automatic is available.

