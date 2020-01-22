2020 Jeep North Editions Take On Winter Conditions

Jeep has announced some special edition models that slot into the North Edition range. The North Edition rides are designed to take on tough winter conditions. They include winter performance tires, remote start, heated steering wheels, and seats. The Wrangler, Gladiator, Renegade, Compass, Grand Cherokee, and Cherokee are all offered in North Edition versions.
Features include:
- All-weather Jeep 4×4 capability with brake lock differential, anti-lock brakes and traction control
- All-season or all-terrain tires for severe snow conditions and winter traction performance
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- Remote start system
- Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather
- All-weather floor mats to contain slush and snow
- Power heated mirrors
- Tow hooks
- Jeep Trail Rated kit (tow strap, D-rings, carabiner, gloves, safety kit)
Prices for the North Editions are below (plus $1,495 destination):
- Jeep Cherokee (Latitude): $29,755
- Jeep Compass (Sport): $27,800
- Jeep Renegade (Sport): $26,670
- Jeep Gladiator (Overland): $45,720
- Jeep Wrangler (Sahara): $44,465
- Jeep Grand Cherokee (Laredo): $38,790