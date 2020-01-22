2020 Jeep North Editions Take On Winter Conditions

Jeep has announced some special edition models that slot into the North Edition range. The North Edition rides are designed to take on tough winter conditions. They include winter performance tires, remote start, heated steering wheels, and seats. The Wrangler, Gladiator, Renegade, Compass, Grand Cherokee, and Cherokee are all offered in North Edition versions.

Features include:

All-weather Jeep 4×4 capability with brake lock differential, anti-lock brakes and traction control

All-season or all-terrain tires for severe snow conditions and winter traction performance

Heated seats and steering wheel

Remote start system

Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather

All-weather floor mats to contain slush and snow

Power heated mirrors

Tow hooks

Jeep Trail Rated kit (tow strap, D-rings, carabiner, gloves, safety kit)

Prices for the North Editions are below (plus $1,495 destination):

Jeep Cherokee (Latitude): $29,755

Jeep Compass (Sport): $27,800

Jeep Renegade (Sport): $26,670

Jeep Gladiator (Overland): $45,720

Jeep Wrangler (Sahara): $44,465

Jeep Grand Cherokee (Laredo): $38,790

