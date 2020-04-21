2020 Hyundai Veloster N DCT gets official with a new eight-speed wet DCT

The 2020 Hyundai Veloster N is official, and unfortunately, despite rumors, the vehicle doesn’t get a larger engine. What the car does get is a new DCT version that features an all-new eight-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox. The wet portion of that is important because it’s expected to allow the transmission to handle higher torque applications.

The 2020 Hyundai Veloster N DCT is still a front-wheel-drive car, but the torque is increased by seven percent to 278 pound-feet from the same turbo 2.0-liter four that makes 250 horsepower and standard trim and up to 275 horsepower with the Performance Package.

The extra power comes from a turbo overboost function. The transmission has both N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift to control gearshift depending on what the situation demands. The car also gets an eight-inch infotainment system with a JBL premium sound. A new option is N Light Sports Bucket Seats. The 2020 Hyundai Veloster N, including the DCT version, goes on sale in April in Korea with other markets to follow.

via Motor1

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals