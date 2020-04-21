2020 Hyundai Veloster N DCT gets official with a new eight-speed wet DCT

The 2020 Hyundai Veloster N is official, and unfortunately, despite rumors, the vehicle doesn’t get a larger engine. What the car does get is a new DCT version that features an all-new eight-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox. The wet portion of that is important because it’s expected to allow the transmission to handle higher torque applications.
The 2020 Hyundai Veloster N DCT is still a front-wheel-drive car, but the torque is increased by seven percent to 278 pound-feet from the same turbo 2.0-liter four that makes 250 horsepower and standard trim and up to 275 horsepower with the Performance Package.
The extra power comes from a turbo overboost function. The transmission has both N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift to control gearshift depending on what the situation demands. The car also gets an eight-inch infotainment system with a JBL premium sound. A new option is N Light Sports Bucket Seats. The 2020 Hyundai Veloster N, including the DCT version, goes on sale in April in Korea with other markets to follow.
via Motor1