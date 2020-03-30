2020 11 inch iPad Pro vs 12.9 inch iPad Pro (Video)

Last week Apple launched their new 2020 iPad Pro, there are two models in the range and 11 inch model and a 12.9 inch model.

The two new iPad Pro tablets share similar specifications, the main differences between the two tablets is the screen sizes, screen resolutions, lets have a look at these two new tablets.

As we can see from the video the two tablets come with the new Apple A12Z mobile processor and 6GB of RAM, they also come with a new camera setup and also a LiDAR scanner on the back.

Pricing for the new 11 inch model starts at $799 and the new 12.9 inch model will set you back $999, bith models come with up to 1TB of storage.

