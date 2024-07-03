20 More iOS 18 Features Revealed

Apple’s iOS 18 Beta 2 introduces a wealth of new features and enhancements, further refining the user experience and expanding the capabilities of Apple’s mobile operating system. With over 20 notable updates, this beta release focuses on improving customization options, functionality, and overall usability across various aspects of iOS. The video below from Zollotech walks us through these new features, let’s dive into the key highlights of iOS 18 Beta 2.

Enhanced Home Screen Customization

One of the standout features in iOS 18 Beta 2 is the improved contrast for tinted apps and updated icons specifically designed for dark mode. These refinements aim to enhance visibility and create a more cohesive visual experience when using the dark mode theme. The increased contrast ensures that app icons and user interface elements remain easily distinguishable, while the updated icons seamlessly blend with the dark background, providing a polished and aesthetically pleasing look.

Expanded Widget Functionality

iOS 18 Beta 2 introduces a new, partially functional “Connect Cards” widget for the Wallet app. This widget offers quick and convenient access to your cards, allowing you to view and manage them directly from your home screen. Although not fully functional in this beta release, the Connect Cards widget showcases Apple’s commitment to enhancing the Wallet app’s usability and providing users with more efficient ways to interact with their digital payment methods.

Keyboard Enhancements for Improved Usability

The keyboard in iOS 18 Beta 2 receives several notable improvements. Users now have the option to disable automatic math results, preventing unwanted calculations from appearing while typing. This feature is particularly useful for those who frequently enter numbers or equations but prefer to perform calculations manually. Additionally, iOS 18 Beta 2 introduces bilingual typing support, allowing users to seamlessly switch between multiple languages without the need for manual language selection. This enhancement greatly benefits multilingual users and assists more efficient communication.

Enhanced Privacy and Security in Photos App

iOS 18 Beta 2 brings enhanced security features to the Photos app, specifically for hidden and recently deleted albums. These improvements ensure that your private photos remain protected and secure. With the added layer of privacy, you can have peace of mind knowing that your personal images are safeguarded from unauthorized access. This update demonstrates Apple’s ongoing commitment to user privacy and data protection.

Screen Mirroring with Improved Camera Control

When using screen mirroring with macOS Sequoia 15, iOS 18 Beta 2 introduces camera usage restrictions. This feature prevents unauthorized access to your device’s camera while sharing your screen, enhancing privacy and security during screen mirroring sessions. By default, camera access is restricted, giving you control over when and how your camera is used during screen sharing.

Optimized Safari Performance

Safari, Apple’s native web browser, receives a performance boost in iOS 18 Beta 2. Users now have the option to prefer page rendering updates near 60fps, resulting in smoother scrolling and more responsive browsing experiences. This improvement optimizes Safari’s rendering engine, delivering faster page loads and enhanced overall performance. Whether you’re browsing content-rich websites or navigating through multiple tabs, the increased frame rate ensures a fluid and seamless browsing experience.

Streamlined Apple Pay with Tap to Cash

iOS 18 Beta 2 introduces a convenient new feature called “Tap to Cash” for Apple Pay. This functionality allows for direct payments, streamlining the transaction process and making it quicker and more efficient. With Tap to Cash, you can easily send and receive money without the need for additional steps or intermediaries. This feature enhances the versatility of Apple Pay and provides a seamless payment experience for users.

Expanded Accessibility Features

iOS 18 Beta 2 brings new accessibility features to enhance the usability of the operating system for all users. The introduction of “Music Haptics” provides a tactile feedback experience while listening to music, adding a new dimension to audio enjoyment. Additionally, extended voice isolation improves dialogue clarity during video playback, making it easier to understand and follow conversations in videos. These accessibility enhancements demonstrate Apple’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that iOS is accessible to a wide range of users with diverse needs.

Enhanced Podcast Playback Experience

For podcast enthusiasts, iOS 18 Beta 2 introduces chapter markers and topic display during playback. This feature allows users to easily navigate through podcast episodes and quickly identify specific sections or topics of interest. With chapter markers, you can skip to desired parts of the episode, while the topic display provides a visual indication of the current discussion point. These enhancements greatly improve the podcast listening experience, making it more engaging and informative.

Integrated Password Management

The Passwords app in iOS 18 Beta 2 now offers the ability to create and manage passwords directly within the app. This integrated approach simplifies password management, eliminating the need for third-party password managers. With this update, you can generate strong, unique passwords and securely store them in the Passwords app. The app also provides convenient access to your saved passwords across all your Apple devices, ensuring a seamless and secure login experience.

Hints of Future Updates in Apple Intelligence

iOS 18 Beta 2 includes hints of upcoming features and a new Siri logo within the Tips app. These hints provide a glimpse into future updates and improvements that Apple has in store for its intelligent assistant, Siri. While specific details are not yet available, the presence of these hints generates excitement and anticipation for what’s to come in subsequent beta releases or the final version of iOS 18.

Improved Language Selection on Lock Screen

The lock screen in iOS 18 Beta 2 introduces alphabetical sorting for language selection in clock customization. This improvement makes it easier for users to find and select their preferred language when personalizing the clock on their lock screen. With the languages presented in alphabetical order, navigating through the list and locating the desired language becomes more efficient and user-friendly.

Sports Updates in Spotlight Search

Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the new option to follow sports games directly from Spotlight search results in iOS 18 Beta 2. This feature allows you to stay updated on your favorite teams and matches without the need to navigate to a separate app or website. By simply searching for a specific game or team, you can access real-time scores, updates, and other relevant information right from the search interface, keeping you informed and engaged with the sports you love.

Customizable Siri Responses for Car Bluetooth

iOS 18 Beta 2 introduces customizable response output for Car Bluetooth connections, enhancing the Siri experience while driving. This feature allows you to tailor Siri’s responses to better suit your preferences and needs when using Siri through your car’s Bluetooth system. Whether you prefer more concise answers or detailed information, you can now adjust Siri’s response settings specifically for Car Bluetooth, ensuring a more personalized and efficient interaction with the virtual assistant while on the road.

Enhanced Hiking and Walking Routes in Apple Maps

Apple Maps in iOS 18 Beta 2 includes instructions for creating custom hiking or walking routes. This feature expands the capabilities of Apple Maps, making it a more versatile tool for outdoor enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts. With the ability to create personalized routes, you can plan and navigate your hiking or walking adventures with ease. The step-by-step instructions guide you through the process of creating routes, allowing you to specify your preferred paths, distances, and points of interest along the way.

Improved HomeKit Thermostat Control in Standby Mode

iOS 18 Beta 2 introduces an updated design for controlling HomeKit thermostats in Standby mode. This improvement provides a more intuitive and user-friendly interface for managing your smart home temperature settings. With the enhanced design, you can easily adjust your thermostat preferences, set schedules, and monitor your home’s temperature directly from the Standby mode interface. This update streamlines the process of controlling your HomeKit-enabled thermostats, making it more accessible and convenient.

The introduction of these features and enhancements in iOS 18 Beta 2 showcases Apple’s dedication to continuously improving the iOS experience. By addressing user feedback, introducing new functionalities, and refining existing features, Apple aims to deliver a more polished, efficient, and user-centric mobile operating system. As beta testing progresses, users can expect further refinements and additions, leading up to the final release of iOS 18, which promises to be a significant upgrade for iPhone and iPad users worldwide.

