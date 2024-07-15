20 More iOS 18 Beta 3 Features Revealed

Apple’s iOS 18 Beta 3 release brings a wealth of exciting features and updates designed to elevate your iPhone experience to new heights. This latest iteration focuses on refining existing functionalities while introducing new tools to enhance productivity, accessibility, and overall user satisfaction. From improved messaging capabilities to expanded home screen customization options, iOS 18 Beta 3 offers a comprehensive set of enhancements that cater to a wide range of user needs. The video below from ZSollotech gives us more details on the latest features in iOS 18 beta 3.

One of the most notable updates in iOS 18 Beta 3 is the expanded availability of RCS messaging. With this feature, you can now enjoy richer messaging experiences, such as high-resolution photo sharing and read receipts, across a broader network of regions and carriers. This update ensures that you can seamlessly communicate with your contacts, regardless of their device or service provider.

The Control Center has also received significant improvements, particularly in the realm of audio management. With enhanced functionality for noise-canceling headphones, you can now effortlessly control your audio environment directly from the Control Center. Additionally, the submenus for AirDrop, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth have been refined, providing a more intuitive and streamlined control experience.

iOS 18 Beta 3 also introduces exciting updates to home screen customization. With new tinting features, you can now optimize the readability of your home screen icons and widgets. Moreover, the dark mode has been extended to the music widget, ensuring a cohesive and visually appealing experience across your device.

Security and convenience go hand in hand with the introduction of the new Passwords app. This dedicated app simplifies the process of storing and retrieving your passwords, making it easier than ever to maintain a secure digital presence. Say goodbye to the hassle of remembering multiple passwords and embrace a more streamlined approach to password management.

For those who frequently use their iPhones while driving, iOS 18 Beta 3 introduces vehicle motion cues. These cues help you stay aware of your surroundings, promoting safer interactions with your device while on the road. Additionally, Apple CarPlay has been enhanced with an updated Siri suggestions icon and improved podcast browsing capabilities, making your driving experience more enjoyable and convenient.

Accessibility remains a top priority in iOS 18 Beta 3, with the introduction of a new splash screen for assistive access. This feature aims to make your device more accessible, ensuring that everyone can benefit from the powerful features offered by iOS. Furthermore, updates in battery settings now provide insights into background tasks, empowering you to better manage your device’s power consumption.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the improved zoom functionality in the Photos app. You can now zoom in on your images without borders, allowing for a clearer and more detailed view of your cherished memories. Whether you’re reliving a special moment or examining intricate details, this update enhances your photo viewing experience.

Sticker search in Messages has been enhanced, allowing you to search for stickers by name.

in Messages has been enhanced, allowing you to search for stickers by name. The text clarity for creating shortcuts has been improved, making it easier to understand and set up automation tasks.

has been improved, making it easier to understand and set up automation tasks. Developers can take advantage of the new playable content API , allowing them to create more interactive and engaging apps.

, allowing them to create more interactive and engaging apps. The Fitness app now offers a more flexible move goal schedule, empowering you to set and achieve your fitness objectives on your own terms.

now offers a more flexible move goal schedule, empowering you to set and achieve your fitness objectives on your own terms. The Books app has expanded its lookup options, providing more comprehensive information to enhance your reading experience.

has expanded its lookup options, providing more comprehensive information to enhance your reading experience. Managing your search history in the App Store is now easier with the option to clear recent searches.

is now easier with the option to clear recent searches. Share specific points in a podcast episode with others using the new sharing options in the Podcast app .

. Capture the perfect moment with additional timer options (3, 5, and 10 seconds) in the Camera app.

(3, 5, and 10 seconds) in the Camera app. Stay informed about your health with new overnight vitals options in the lock screen widgets.

iOS 18 Beta 3 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s commitment to delivering a seamless, intuitive, and feature-rich user experience. With its wide array of enhancements and new functionalities, this update caters to the diverse needs of iPhone users, from casual users to power users alike. Whether you’re a professional seeking improved productivity tools or an individual looking for more personalization options, iOS 18 Beta 3 has something to offer everyone.

As you explore the new features and updates in iOS 18 Beta 3, you’ll discover a more refined and efficient mobile operating system that adapts to your unique needs and preferences. From enhanced messaging capabilities to expanded accessibility options, this update empowers you to make the most of your iPhone experience. Embrace the future of mobile technology with iOS 18 Beta 3 and unlock a world of possibilities at your fingertips.

