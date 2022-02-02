Black Lion Audio’s Auteur mkIII 2 channel microphone preamplifier

Musicians may be interested in the new microphone preamplifier launched by Black Lion Audio this month in the form of the third generation Auteur. The Auteur mkIII two channel microphone preamplifier is equipped with a modern IC-based front-end for fast and transparent sound, combined with a vintage inspired transformer-coupled output-stage featuring Cinemag transformers for massive, colorful sound, Line and Hi-Z input, 62dB of gain and -10dB pad, 48v phantom power, and polarity reverse for each channel.

2 channel microphone preamplifier

“The Auteur mkIII design starts with a modern front-end that’s best described as fast and transparent — perfect for capturing every nuance and detail. This is followed up by a vintage-inspired output-stage design coupled with a Cinemag transformer for massive, colorful sound. This design approach results in a preamp that’s a perfect jack-of-all-trades that sounds amazing on everything you can throw at it. Both channels have line level inputs for adding warmth and weight to keyboards, synths and even full stereo mixes. The Hi-Z switch makes for a stellar instrument input for direct capture of guitar and bass.”

“Auteur mkIII features a tour-worthy chassis, that’s extremely portable. Not only is it great on the go, but it fits perfect on a desktop for smaller setups. Removable rack ears are also included, as Auteur mkIII can be racked in a 1/2U space. Every good mic needs a great preamp to bring out it’s best, and the Auteur mkIII is an exceptional offering for your entire microphone collection.”

For more details on full specifications jump over to the official Black Lion Audio website, where a full list of worldwide dealers is available.

Source : Black Lion Audio

