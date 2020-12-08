PNY 1TB PRO Elite SDXC Flash memory card $210

PNY has launched their new 1TB memory card, the PRO Elite SDXC Card offering a Class 10 rate U3 flash card, U3 featuring V30 video speed allowing for 4K video recording. The PNY 1TB PRO Elite SDXC Flash memory card offers users sequential read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s3 and up to 90MB/s, respectively. The card can store up to 21 hours of 4K video at 60 frames per second and offers “top UHS-I performance without the need for any special reader to achieve these speeds” says PNY.

“I’m constantly switching back and forth between photo and video professional work”, says Robert Silver, PNY Elite Team Member. “The demand from my clients to be able to produce video and still images are higher than ever and for any photo or video project to be successful, the photographer needs to rely on the equipment used, including the storage medium’s capabilities in terms of the amount of content it can hold and how it performs under the real-life situations we face in our field of work.”

“PNY products have provided me with a much-needed edge throughout the years, and the new 1 TB PRO Elite SDXC card will make any new project easier, thanks to its capacity, top UHS-I speeds, and the V30 video speed performance, allowing me to shoot at 24MP and create seamless 4K video content, whether in my studio or outdoors.”

Specifications of the PNY 1TB PRO Elite SDXC Flash memory card :

– Capacity: 1 TB

– Format: SDXC

– Interface: UHS-I

– Speed Class: Class 10, U3

– Video Speed Class: V30

– Read Performance: Up to 100 MB/s

– Write Performance: Up to 90 MB/s

– Compatibility: DSLR, MIL cameras and point & shoot cameras, standard & advanced HD-enabled video cameras, and more

The PNY 1TB PRO Elite SDXC memory card is now available to purchase priced at $209.99.

Source : PNY

