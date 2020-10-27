PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600MHz memory introduced

PNY has announced its new PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600 MHz Desktop 16 GB Kit (2 x 8 GB) will be available to purchase during the middle of next month and will be available from online retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy ans well as PNY priced at $84.99.

“Winning in extreme game titles demands higher framerates allowing for faster on-screen loading letting gamers perform at their best. Faster memory means less bottlenecking for modern CPUs and GPUs that thrive off high speed RAM. The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600 MHz Desktop Memory delivers the required Overclocked Performance and supports XMP 2.0 technology to provide a superior gaming experience.”

“Keep the heat on the game and the modules cool under pressure. The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600 MHz Desktop Memory is designed with our most advanced heat spreader yet which offers improved cooling and an aggressive faceted 3D geometric design. To keep any mod or system looking its best, the dual-sided 5×2 LED configuration housed inside a frosted light guide lens provides brilliant RGB lighting that eliminates shadows and dark spots. The RGB is compatible with major motherboards and is ready-to-sync with ASUS AURA SYNC, Gigabyte RGB FUSION 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC1 for the ultimate RGB experience.”

Features of the PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600MHz memory include :

– DDR4 RGB enabled Desktop Memory

– Built-in heat spreader

– Frequency: 3600 MHz (PC4-28800)

– Timing: 18-20-20, CAS 18, tRas42

– Voltage: 1.35 V

Source : TPU : PNY

