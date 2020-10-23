PNY XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSDs introduced

ONY has launched a new M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD range in the form of the XLR8 CS3040 offering support for PCIe 4.0 interface (NVMe Gen4 x4), supports NVMe 1.4 in aM.2 2280 form factor and available in capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB. The new M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD provides users with speeds of up to 5,600 MB/s Read and up to 4,300 MB/s Write, says PNY. 4 TB NVMe M.2 CS2130: up to 3,500 MB/s Read and 3,000 MB/s Write – 4 TB XLR8 NVMe M.2 CS3030: 3,500 MB/s Read and 3,100 MB/s Write – CS900 M.2 SATA III in 250 GB, 500 GB and 1 TB, sequential speeds vary by capacity and reach up to 550 MB/s Read and up to 515 MB/s Write.

“With the ever-growing support from CPU and motherboard manufacturers to the latest NVMe Gen 4.0 protocol, it is eminent to have a supporting SSD that, when combined, will bring intensive users to a true Gen 4.0 level and deliver the performance and experience they ultimately demand. Delivering the future of ultra-high performance and next-generation speed today, the CS3040 offers sequential speeds of up to 5,600 MB/s Read and 4,300 MB/s Write that will accelerate productivity and elevate the gaming experience to a whole new level.”

“The CS3040 family of products is available in two versions: with and without an integrated extruded aluminium heatsink designed to increase heat dissipation and improve performance while even under the most demanding applications. The extruded aluminium heatsink provides 45 grams of thermal mass and has been meticulously designed with eight vertical fins that provide a larger heatsink surface area and optimized airflow, resulting in quicker heat absorption and dissipation during sustained workloads.”

The new PNY XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSDs will be available to purchase during mid November 2020 just in time for Black Friday and the Holiday season says PNY. Unfortunately no information on pricing has been made available as yet

Source : PNY : PNY SSDs

