1Password now supports Android apps with passkeys

1Password has this week announced that Android users can now sign in with Android apps using passkeys on Android phones and tablets running Android 14 or higher. Imagine unlocking your phone and accessing your favorite apps without ever having to remember a password again. Save and sign in to many Android apps using passkeys within the excellent password manager, 1Password.

What are Passkeys?

Passkeys are a new kind of login credential that lets you quickly and securely log in to accounts on your desktop and mobile devices. They’re a form of passwordless authentication – so there’s no password involved – that are backed by the largest technology companies and built on open industry standards. If you’re using an Android device with version 14 or newer, you’re in luck. The latest update to the 1Password app introduces passkeys, a cutting-edge approach to logging in that’s both secure and incredibly convenient. Passkeys use a type of technology called public-key cryptography, which is a fancy way of saying they’re really good at keeping your information safe. Unlike traditional passwords, which can be guessed or stolen, passkeys are nearly impossible for cybercriminals to crack.

1Password Android Passkeys

To get started with this new level of protection, you’ll need to make sure your Android device is up to date. Once you’ve got that sorted, you can dive into the world of passkeys through the WebAuthn API. This is the tech that makes it all work smoothly, allowing you to authenticate your identity on both web and mobile applications without a hitch.

The perks of using passkeys are significant. They’re designed to be immune to phishing attacks, which is a relief considering how common these threats are. Plus, passkeys aren’t reused across different services, so if one account does get compromised, the rest of your digital life remains secure.

Setting up passkeys is a breeze. With your 1Password app updated, you can create a passkey for each app that supports the feature. When you need to log in, your passkey pops up automatically, whisking you into your account without the hassle of typing out passwords.

Looking ahead, there’s even more to be excited about. Chrome for Android is expected to support passkeys soon, which means you’ll enjoy this streamlined security on both mobile apps and websites. It’s a big step towards making your online experience more secure and much simpler.

1Password’s solution has a leg up on Google’s built-in option because it works across different platforms. Whether you’re on an Android phone, a Windows laptop, or an Apple tablet, your passkeys will follow you. On top of that, 1Password offers organizational tools that give you a clear overview of your security setup.

By embracing passkeys, you're not just making your life easier; you're fortifying your defenses against the ever-growing threat of cyber attacks. With 1Password's new passkey feature for Android, you're at the forefront of a movement towards a passwordless world, where your digital identity is both effortlessly accessible and tightly secured.



