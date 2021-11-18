1Password 8 Windows 11 64-bit password manager application now available

Windows users patiently waiting for the 64 bit version of the password manager 1Password 8 to launch will be pleased to know that the company’s developers have this week released a version specifically created for 11 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit systems. The excellent 1Password password manager is also available for Mac OS, iOS, Android, Lennox, Chrome and is also available via the command line. The latest 1Password 8 for Windows releases now available to download and fully supports Dark Mode and more. Dave from the 1Password team explains more about today’s release.

“I’m so excited to share 1Password 8 for Windows with you today. We went back to the drawing board and recreated every bit and every pixel to bring you the most modern, productive, and secure version of 1Password yet! We set out to create a modern, first-class experience that feels right at home on Windows 11. To make this possible we created an entirely new 1Password design language, code-named Knox. Despite its simplicity, 1Password 8 is packed with features to help you organize your digital life. Create vaults directly from the sidebar, find recently deleted items, and focus in on the vaults and items you need with Collections.”

1Password 8 Windows 64bit version released

“Finding your items has never been quicker, and now creating them has never been easier. It all starts with a smart catalogue of suggested items to choose from, making it a snap to create what you need. The catalogue will help you find what you’re looking for and pre-fill details like the website address and title, so your newly created item is ready to autofill in your browser. The new browser experience integrates seamlessly with the desktop app, using a secure connection to ensure a consistent lock state. It also brings support for passwordless to the browser with Windows Hello.”

“1Password 8 comes with the security and privacy guarantees you’ve come to expect from 1Password and provides new tools to keep you safe online. The new Watchtower Dashboard makes it super simple to get a pulse on your security and see where you need to improve. Using on-device analysis to calculate password strength and detection of vulnerable passwords, Watchtower gives you actionable advice while preserving your privacy and security. Windows Hello is integrated directly into the lock screen to provide a passwordless unlock experience. And those with a TPM 2.0-enabled PC are in for a treat later this year when our enhanced support for Windows Hello will allow unlocking 1Password, even after app restarts and system reboots (join our beta family to be the first to enjoy this once available).”

Source : 1Password

