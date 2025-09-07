10 AI Apps to Supercharge Your iPhone & Mac

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a cornerstone of modern technology, seamlessly integrating into daily workflows to enhance productivity, simplify tasks, and solve everyday challenges. Whether you’re managing content, optimizing workflows, or tracking personal goals, AI-powered apps on iPhone and Mac provide practical solutions tailored to diverse needs. Below, discover ten essential AI tools that can help you save time, improve efficiency, and focus on what truly matters. The video below from Stephen Robles shows us these 10 AI apps.

1. AI Transcription: Transcriptionist

For anyone who frequently works with audio or video files, Transcriptionist is an indispensable tool. This app uses AI to convert spoken content into text with remarkable precision. Whether you’re transcribing interviews, podcasts, or business meetings, it generates subtitles (SRT files) or plain text, significantly reducing manual effort. The app also offers customizable settings for speed and formatting, making sure the output aligns with your specific requirements. With Transcriptionist, creating accurate documentation becomes a seamless process, saving you valuable time.

2. AI Food Analysis: Food Noms

Maintaining a balanced diet is easier with Food Noms, an AI-driven app designed to analyze your meals. By simply uploading photos or descriptions of your food, the app calculates calories, macronutrients, and other nutritional details. It also tracks water and caffeine intake, helping you monitor your overall health. By simplifying food logging, Food Noms enables you to achieve your dietary goals with minimal effort, making it an essential tool for health-conscious individuals.

3. AI Web Automation: Comet (Powered by Perplexity)

Repetitive online tasks can be time-consuming, but Comet offers a solution. This AI-powered browser, built on Perplexity, automates tasks such as refreshing web pages, publishing content, and locating specific video clips or research materials. By handling these routine processes, Comet allows you to focus on more critical and creative aspects of your work. Its ability to streamline web-based workflows makes it a valuable asset for professionals and students alike.

4. AI Shortcuts Integration: Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence enhances your productivity by integrating AI into your daily workflows through shortcuts. This tool can assist with a variety of tasks, including formatting recipes, transcribing audio, and summarizing lengthy content. When paired with ChatGPT extensions, it becomes a versatile solution for managing everyday responsibilities. Whether you’re organizing your schedule or automating repetitive tasks, Apple Intelligence ensures efficiency and reliability.

5. AI Search Engine: Perplexity Search Engine

When you need accurate and concise answers, the Perplexity Search Engine stands out as a powerful alternative to traditional search engines. It provides AI-generated summaries and detailed, source-based responses, making it particularly useful for technical queries, troubleshooting, or conducting in-depth research. With its ability to deliver precise information quickly, Perplexity Search Engine is an invaluable tool for anyone seeking reliable knowledge.

6. AI API Integration: AI Actions

For those who rely on ChatGPT for various tasks, AI Actions simplifies the process by allowing seamless API integration with shortcuts. This app is ideal for automating workflows such as formatting podcast show notes, generating content descriptions, or managing other repetitive tasks. Its consistent performance ensures reliable results, even for complex processes, making it a go-to tool for professionals looking to optimize their productivity.

7. AI Content Generation: ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a versatile tool that excels in content generation. From creating titles and descriptions to drafting household instructions, it offers practical solutions for a wide range of needs. The app also provides step-by-step guidance on various topics, sometimes accompanied by visual aids. Whether you’re crafting professional documents or solving everyday problems, ChatGPT delivers creative and accurate results, making it a valuable resource for both personal and professional use.

8. AI Podcast Editing: Riverside

Podcasters can streamline their production process with Riverside, a comprehensive platform equipped with AI tools. Features like Magic Clips allow you to create short, engaging videos, while transcript editing simplifies the post-production process. Additionally, the app automatically generates show notes, saving you time and ensuring professional-quality results. For anyone involved in podcasting, Riverside is an essential tool that enhances efficiency and creativity.

9. AI Coding Assistance: Claude

Developers can benefit greatly from Claude, an AI tool designed to assist with coding and debugging. Particularly useful in Xcode, it helps reduce errors, provides clear explanations, and simplifies complex programming tasks. By streamlining software development workflows, Claude serves as a reliable companion for both novice and experienced developers, allowing them to focus on innovation rather than troubleshooting.

10. AI Photo Cleanup: Apple Cleanup Tool

Photo editing becomes effortless with the Apple Cleanup Tool, which uses AI to remove unwanted elements from images. Whether you’re cleaning up backgrounds or making minor adjustments, this app delivers quick and effective results. Its ability to enhance photo quality with minimal effort makes it a valuable addition to your digital toolkit, especially for those who frequently work with visual content.

Enhance Your Daily Workflow with AI

These ten AI-powered apps highlight the practical benefits of artificial intelligence in everyday life. By automating repetitive tasks, improving accuracy, and simplifying complex processes, these tools empower you to focus on what truly matters. Whether you’re managing content, optimizing workflows, or tracking personal goals, these apps showcase how AI can seamlessly integrate into your routines, enhancing both productivity and convenience.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



