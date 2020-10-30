1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer-E uses an electric powertrain

Chevrolet will be showing off a 1977 K5 Blazer at SEMA360 that has lost its combustion engine and has in its place an electric powertrain and battery pack. The vehicle shows off the upcoming Electric Connect and Cruise package that Chevrolet Performance plans to sell starting in the second half of 2021. Essentially that package is an electric crate motor.

At its core, the crate motor used in the Blazer is a Bolt EV electric power plant. What might surprise you is that the electric power plant produces more power than the 400 cubic inch V-8 under the hood in 1977him. That V-8 produced 175 horsepower, and the Bolt engine makes 200 horsepower and 266 pound-foot of torque.

The EV powertrain is paired up with an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Other than the engine swap, the remainder of the Blazer is box stock. The system features a 60 kWh battery pack and all the required electronics. It’s unclear how far the vehicle can drive and how fast it charges.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals