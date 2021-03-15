1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 heads to auction

Auction firm Barrett-Jackson is gearing up to hold its Scottsdale March 2021 auction at the end of the month. The auction will be filled with all manner of exotic and muscle cars for automotive enthusiasts to drool over as they roll across the auction block. One of the most interesting cars in the auction is lot 1394, a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4.

This particular Ferrari is completely numbers matching and is a four-cam 275 GTB/4 with complete history from the day it left the factory. The car has been completely restored and has 60,015 miles on the odometer. The Ferrari had a recent complete engine overhaul completed at North Coast Exotics.

The car has the original 3.3-liter V12 paired with the original five-speed manual transmission. The car also comes with its history documentation, the original tool bag, and the original brochure. These cars are extremely rare and highly sought after, and it will bring significant money at auction.

