ViewSonic OMNI VX28 165Hz gaming monitor

ViewSonic has this week introduced its new OMNI VX28 Series of gaming monitors featuring Triple Certified Anti-Tearing Technology. The new 165Hz gaming monitors feature AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA Adaptive Sync, and VESA ClearMR. Created to eliminates visual tearing, minimizes stuttering, and reduces input lag, providing gamers with a seamless and immersive experience. Available in sizes ranging from 24” to 27”, the OMNI VX28 monitors come with a choice of FHD or QHD fast IPS displays.

“ViewSonic’s OMNI gaming product line was developed to meet the needs of casual gamers who want a display that is both versatile and multifunctional, serving the needs of both gaming and business. We have integrated essential features for smooth gaming, productive work, and all-day eye care into the OMNI VX28 series. With this product line, consumers can enjoy high-resolution gaming experiences while maintaining comfort and productivity throughout their workday.”

Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic explains more

“The In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels deliver superb true-to-life color performance, ensuring accuracy and brightness from every angle. The screens also feature a blue light filter and flicker-free technology, which helps to minimize eye strain and fatigue during extended gaming sessions or long workdays, providing users with a more comfortable viewing experience. “

“The OMNI VX28 monitors have a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, and a super-fast 0.5ms (MPRT) response time, which minimizes motion blur and smearing, ensuring seamless pixel transitions. Whether it’s a fast-moving battlefield or detailed content work, users can experience crystal-clear clarity, providing a smooth and enjoyable experience. “

