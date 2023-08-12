In the realm of technology, the REDMAGIC 150W smart GaN charger is a game-changer. This desktop charger is a harmonious blend of transparency and metal elements, presenting a futuristic and compact design that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. Its exceptional performance and remarkable interactivity are a testament to its advanced technology, which utilizes gallium nitride for superior charging power.

The REDMAGIC charger is not just a device, but a solution. It offers wide compatibility with multiple interfaces integrated, simplifying the charging process for a variety of devices. This makes it an ideal companion for gamers and laptop users, providing a new and efficient fast charging solution that is tailored to their needs. Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $149 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates).

“REDMAGIC designed a 1.5inch TFT display with a built-in touch sensing device on the other side of the display. You can turn on the display and choose what to display by touching the side. You can also choose to display content through the APP.”

One of the standout features of the REDMAGIC charger is its ability to charge up to four devices simultaneously. With 2 Max 140W USB-C ports, 1 Max 30W USB-A port, and 1 150W DC port, it allows users to configure their workspace with endless creativity while maintaining a clutter-free desktop.

150W smart GaN charger

The DC port is particularly impressive, boasting a rated power of 150W and a peak power of 180W. It has the capability to deliver a high current of 7.5A, enabling fast charging for high-power gaming laptops. This ensures that gamers never miss a beat on the battlefield, keeping their devices powered up and ready for action.

“You can set the RGB lighting effects through the REDMAGIC app. The irregular RGB light strip breaks the conventional pattern, making the charger breathe freely. The dazzling and flickering colors create a deeper sense of atmosphere and immersion during your gaming.”

The REDMAGIC charger is also a portable powerhouse, with two USB-C ports offering a maximum power output of 140W per port. It can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just 30 minutes, a feat that is sure to impress even the most tech-savvy users. Additionally, it supports PD3.0 with a maximum power of 100W, further enhancing its versatility.

Assuming that the Redmagic funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Redmagic 150W smart GaN charger project watch the promotional video below.

At the heart of the REDMAGIC charger is the Neocharger 4.0 fast charging technology. This innovative feature automatically recognizes and dynamically allocates power to each port. This not only ensures safety and prevents overcharging, but also delivers optimal charging performance. In essence, the REDMAGIC 150W smart GaN charger is a testament to the future of charging technology, offering a blend of style, functionality, and performance that is truly remarkable.

