15 macOS Sequoia Tips or Settings To Know or Change

Enhancing your macOS Sequoia settings can significantly improve your user experience and strengthen security. By customizing various features, you can tailor your Mac to better meet your needs and streamline your workflow. Here are 15 essential tips from Zollotech and settings to consider for making the most of your macOS Sequoia experience:

Efficient Window Management

Managing windows efficiently is key to boosting productivity on your Mac. macOS Sequoia allows you to customize window margins and use keyboard shortcuts to quickly tile windows. This feature helps you organize your workspace, allowing you to access and view multiple applications simultaneously without cluttering your screen. By arranging your windows optimally, you can enhance your focus and get tasks done more effectively.

Use keyboard shortcuts to swiftly tile and arrange windows

Customize window margins to make the best use of screen real estate

Leverage multiple desktops to group related windows and projects

Streamlined Window Customization

In addition to efficient window management, macOS Sequoia provides options to fine-tune how windows behave. You can adjust double-click actions on window title bars to zoom, minimize, or fill windows according to your preferences. This customization offers flexibility in managing your desktop environment and aids in maintaining a clean, organized interface. By tailoring window actions to your workflow, you can save time and reduce unnecessary clicks.

Choose your preferred action for double-clicking window title bars

Experiment with different settings to find the most intuitive window behavior for your needs

Maintain a clutter-free desktop by minimizing or closing windows when not in use

Personalized AirPods Audio

For users who frequently use AirPods with their Mac, macOS Sequoia offers advanced settings to fine-tune your audio experience. You can adjust sound quality, balance, and other parameters to ensure your audio output matches your preferences, whether you’re listening to music, watching videos, or participating in virtual meetings. By personalizing your AirPods settings, you can enjoy optimal sound quality and clarity tailored to your needs.

Access AirPods settings to customize audio quality and balance

Adjust settings for different use cases, such as music, movies, or calls

Take advantage of spatial audio for an immersive listening experience

Secure Password Management

Security is a top priority for many Mac users, and macOS Sequoia introduces a new password app to simplify password management. This built-in tool allows you to securely store, manage, and access your passwords across devices. By using strong, unique passwords for each account and storing them in the passwords app, you can reduce the risk of unauthorized access and keep your sensitive information safe.

Use the passwords app to generate and store strong, unique passwords

Access your passwords securely across your Apple devices

Regularly review and update your passwords to maintain optimal security

Seamless iPhone Mirroring

With the iPhone mirroring feature in macOS Sequoia, you can enjoy seamless integration between your iPhone and Mac. This functionality allows you to connect and switch between devices effortlessly, enhancing your ability to manage tasks and stay productive across platforms. Whether you need to respond to a message, take a call, or access an app, iPhone mirroring makes it convenient and interruption-free.

Set up iPhone mirroring to connect your devices seamlessly

Use your Mac’s keyboard and mouse to control your iPhone apps

Drag and drop content between your iPhone and Mac for quick sharing

Enhanced Video Viewing Options

macOS Sequoia introduces improved video playback controls, including picture-in-picture and adjustable playback speed. Picture-in-picture allows you to watch videos in a floating window while working on other tasks, making multitasking more convenient. Additionally, you can now adjust the playback speed of videos to suit your viewing preferences or save time when watching lengthy content.

Enable picture-in-picture for a video to watch it while using other apps

Adjust video playback speed to watch at your preferred pace

Use keyboard shortcuts to control video playback without disrupting your workflow

Robust Privacy and Security

Privacy is a growing concern for many users, and macOS Sequoia offers robust privacy management options. You can control analytics, advertising preferences, and location services to safeguard your personal information. By reviewing and adjusting these settings, you can ensure that your data is shared only with the apps and services you trust, empowering you to maintain a higher level of privacy while using your Mac.

Review and manage app permissions for accessing your data

Control advertising preferences to limit ad tracking

Adjust location services settings to share your location only when necessary

Advanced Wi-Fi Security

To further enhance your online security, macOS Sequoia includes an option to enable a rotating Wi-Fi MAC address. This feature helps protect your privacy by making it harder for networks to track your device over time. By periodically changing your device’s MAC address, you can add an extra layer of security to your online activities and reduce the risk of being tracked or profiled by network operators or malicious actors.

Enable the rotating Wi-Fi MAC address feature in network settings

Use a VPN for additional privacy and security when connecting to public Wi-Fi

Regularly update your Mac to ensure you have the latest security patches

Improved Accessibility Features

macOS Sequoia includes several accessibility features designed to enhance usability for users with diverse needs. Two particularly useful features are hover text and hover typing. Hover text displays a larger, high-contrast version of text when you hover your cursor over it, making it easier to read small or low-contrast text. Hover typing, on the other hand, allows you to type by hovering over keys on the on-screen keyboard, reducing the need for precise clicks or taps.

Enable hover text to improve readability of small or low-contrast text

Use hover typing to type more easily with the on-screen keyboard

Explore other accessibility features like voice control and zoom to find what works best for you

By implementing these tips and settings, you can optimize your macOS Sequoia experience, making your Mac more efficient, secure, and tailored to your personal needs. Whether you’re focused on productivity, security, or accessibility, these adjustments provide a comprehensive approach to enhancing your Mac’s functionality and ensuring a smooth, enjoyable user experience. head on over to Zollotech at the link below to watch the video.

