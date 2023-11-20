15 handy iPhone tips and tricks

If you want to get the most out of your iPhone, the video below covers 15 handy tips and tricks you can use with your iPhone. In today’s fast-paced digital world, smartphones are more than just communication devices; they are personal assistants, entertainment centers, and productivity tools. The iPhone, known for its intuitive design and advanced features, offers a plethora of hidden functionalities that can significantly enhance your user experience. From time-saving shortcuts to innovative features, the video below from Just Perfect compiles a list of 15 handy iPhone tips that every user should know.

Sleep Timer Magic: Did you know your iPhone can help you drift off to sleep without overplaying media? Just set a sleep timer in the Clock app to stop playing videos or music automatically. Swift App Switching: Forget the traditional app switcher! Swipe horizontally at the bottom of your screen for a quicker way to navigate between apps. Easy Caps Lock: To type in all caps, double-tap the shift key. It’s a simple yet effective shortcut for emphasizing your messages. Keyboard as a Trackpad: Editing text is a breeze when you turn your keyboard into a trackpad. Just hold down the space bar for precise cursor control. 3D City Tours with Apple Maps: Experience virtual tours and a bird’s-eye view of major cities using the Apple Maps Flyover feature. Map Your Memories: For those who love to travel, the ‘Places’ album in the Photos app shows where each of your photos was taken, creating a visual travel diary. Personalized Voice Cloning: Customize your iPhone experience by cloning your voice in the Accessibility settings. It’s as simple as reading aloud 50 sentences. Calculator Quick Fix: Made a mistake while calculating? Swipe left or right on the calculator display to delete the last digit instead of starting over. Adjustable Flashlight: Tailor the brightness of your iPhone’s flashlight for different situations right from the Control Center. Screen Recording with Sound: Capture your screen with or without audio – a handy tool accessible through the Control Center for various purposes. Measure and Level: Use your iPhone for approximate measurements and aligning objects with the built-in level tool in the Measure app. Picture-Perfect Photography: Enable the leveling feature in Camera settings to ensure your photos are always straight, aided by the helpful grid feature. No More Annoying Ratings: Disable in-app ratings and review prompts in the App Store settings for an uninterrupted experience. Smart Picture-in-Picture Management: Multitask efficiently by hiding the PiP window to the screen’s side while continuing to listen to the audio. Emoji at Your Fingertips: Find the perfect emoji faster by typing in the search bar or swiping through the emoji menu.

These 15 iPhone tips and tricks are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to making the most of your device. Whether you’re a new user or a seasoned pro, there’s always something new to discover that can enhance your daily iPhone experience. Don’t forget to share your favorite tips with others and subscribe for more insightful content!

Source & Image Credit: Just Prefect



