14 inch vs 16 inch M2 Max MacBook Pro (Video)

Apple recently launched its new MacBook Pro, there is a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model, and the top models come with the M2 Max processor. As well as the M2 Max processor, Apple also launches its M2 Pro processor.

Now we get to find out how the M2 Max MacBook Pro performs in a side-by-side test of the 14-inch model and the 16-inch model.

The video below from Max Tech tests out the 14-inch model and the 16-inch model with the M2 Max processor. let’s find out if there are any differences in performance between the two laptops.

As we can see from the video, the 16-inch model comes with High Power mode, although both devices share similar performance on the initial benchmarks.

In some of the tests, the 16-inch model is faster than the 14-inch model, up to 20 percent in some of the tests. The 14-inch model appears to heat up quicker than the 16-inch model in a number of tests.

The 14-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro starts at $2,899 and the 16-inch model starts at $3,099, both models are now available to buy from Apple. The top 16-inch model with all of the upgrades, which include 96GB of RAM and 8TB of storage retails for $6,499.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals