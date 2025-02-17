12 Hidden iPhone Features That Will Change Everything

Your iPhone is far more than just a communication device—it’s a powerful tool designed to simplify your life, boost productivity, and cater to your unique preferences. With the release of iOS 18, Apple has introduced several lesser-known features that can transform the way you interact with your device. These updates are not only practical but also designed to enhance your overall user experience. Here are 12 features you should explore to make the most of your iPhone. The video below from iReviews shows us some amazing tips and tricks for the iPhone.

1. Share Your Screen in Messages

Remote collaboration is now more convenient than ever. With iOS 18, you can share your screen directly within an iMessage conversation. Whether you’re helping someone troubleshoot a technical issue, reviewing a document, or presenting slides, this feature allows for real-time interaction. To use it, start a video call in the Messages app and select the screen-sharing option. This seamless integration makes it easier to stay connected and productive.

2. Edit Mistakes with the Calculator Back Button

The Calculator app now includes a much-requested back button, offering a simple yet impactful improvement. If you accidentally enter the wrong number, you no longer need to clear the entire calculation. Instead, you can delete individual digits, giving you greater control over your work. Additionally, a long press on the back button clears all entries, making it a versatile tool for quick corrections.

3. Save iCloud Files for Offline Access

The Files app now features a “Keep Downloaded” option, allowing you to save iCloud files directly to your device for offline access. This is especially useful when you need important documents or media but don’t have an internet connection. By allowing this feature, you ensure that your files are always available, whether you’re traveling or in an area with limited connectivity.

4. Smarter Search in Settings

Navigating the Settings app is now faster and more intuitive. The enhanced search bar provides usage-based suggestions and includes a “Recents” section, making it easier to access frequently adjusted settings. For example, if you recently modified your Wi-Fi or Bluetooth settings, they’ll appear at the top of your search results. This improvement saves time and reduces the frustration of scrolling through menus.

5. Customize App Icon Colors

Personalizing your iPhone’s home screen has never been easier. With iOS 18, you can apply custom color overlays to app icons, creating a cohesive and visually appealing look. Whether you want a minimalist aesthetic or a vibrant theme, this feature allows you to tailor your device to match your style. If you change your mind, reverting to the default icon colors is just as simple.

6. Seamless Multilingual Keyboard

Typing in multiple languages is now effortless with the new multilingual keyboard. It automatically detects the language you’re using and provides language-specific suggestions and autocorrections. This eliminates the need to manually switch between keyboards, making it easier to communicate across languages. Whether you’re texting friends or drafting emails, this feature ensures a smoother typing experience.

7. Tailor Focus Modes to Your Needs

Focus Mode has been upgraded to offer even more customization options. You can now assign specific lock screens, homepages, and even Apple Watch faces to different Focus modes. For instance, you might choose a minimalist lock screen for work and a more colorful one for personal time. Adjusting Focus settings is also more convenient, as they can be accessed directly from your home screen. This feature helps you maintain balance and stay organized throughout your day.

8. Effortless Dual Phone Line Switching

Managing multiple phone lines is now simpler than ever. If you use both a primary number and an eSIM, the Phone app allows you to choose which line to use before making a call. This ensures that you always connect using the correct number, whether for personal or professional purposes. The streamlined process makes dual-line management more intuitive and efficient.

9. Emergency Bypass for Critical Contacts

With the Emergency Bypass feature, you can ensure that important calls and messages from specific contacts always get through, even when your phone is on silent or Do Not Disturb mode. This is particularly useful for family members, close friends, or colleagues who may need to reach you in urgent situations. By allowing this feature, you can stay accessible to those who matter most while maintaining control over your notifications.

10. Recover Deleted Reminders

The Reminders app now includes a Recently Deleted folder, allowing you to recover tasks that were accidentally deleted. You have up to 30 days to restore reminders, giving you peace of mind when managing your to-do list. Additionally, you can permanently delete reminders if needed, providing greater flexibility and control over your task management.

11. Copy and Paste Photo and Video Edits

Editing photos and videos is now more efficient with the ability to copy and paste edits. After making adjustments to one photo or video, you can apply those same edits to others with a single tap. This is particularly useful for maintaining a consistent look across multiple images or clips, saving you time and effort during the editing process.

12. Smart Album Suggestions in Photos

The Photos app now simplifies album organization with smart suggestions. When adding photos, frequently used albums appear as recommendations, making it quicker to sort your images. For example, if you often upload pictures to a specific album, it will automatically appear as an option. This feature streamlines the process of managing your photo library.

These 12 features showcase the depth and versatility of iOS 18, offering practical tools and personalization options that enhance your daily tasks. From improved productivity with screen sharing and smarter file management to creative customization like app icon tinting and Focus Mode adjustments, these updates are designed to make your iPhone experience more intuitive and enjoyable. By exploring these features, you can unlock the full potential of your device and elevate the way you use it.

