Hottest iOS 18 Features: Everything You Need to Know NOW

iOS 18 is a significant update that brings a wide array of new features and enhancements to Apple’s mobile operating system. This update maintains support for all devices compatible with iOS 17, ensuring a seamless transition for users. The primary focus of iOS 18 is on customization, improved functionality, and enhanced user experience across various apps and system settings. The video below from Zollotech gives us another look at the latest iOS 18 features.

One of the most notable changes in iOS 18 is the increased flexibility in home screen customization. You can now freely place app icons and resize widgets to create a personalized layout that suits your preferences. Additionally, the update allows you to customize icons in both dark and light modes, giving your home screen a unique and visually appealing look.

The Control Center has also undergone a redesign, offering full customization options. You can now add multiple pages for controls, allowing you to access more settings and features with ease. The new power-off slider provides a more convenient way to shut down or restart your device.

Lock Screen and App Locking

iOS 18 introduces new customization options for the lock screen, including the ability to modify the flashlight and camera buttons. The enhanced widget options provide more functionality directly from the lock screen, allowing you to access important information and perform quick actions without unlocking your device.

App locking is another significant addition to iOS 18. You can now secure your apps with Face ID, ensuring that your private data remains protected. The update also includes a hidden folder for locked apps, providing an extra layer of privacy and security.

Photos, Camera, Music, and Podcasts

The Photos app in iOS 18 offers improved search and organization capabilities, making it easier to find and manage your media. New editing tools and the ability to pause video recording enhance your creative options and provide more control over your captured moments.

Music enthusiasts will appreciate the enhanced controls and interface in the Music app. The introduction of music haptics improves accessibility, allowing users to feel the rhythm and beat of their favorite songs. For podcast lovers, iOS 18 brings chapter support and improved search functionality, making it easier to navigate and find specific content within episodes.

Communication and Productivity

iOS 18 brings significant improvements to messaging and communication. The Messages app now supports RCS (Rich Communication Services), allowing better cross-platform messaging with non-Apple devices. You can also schedule messages in iMessage and enjoy enhanced text formatting with inline emoji and sticker support.

The Phone app introduces T9 dialing, making it faster to input phone numbers. Improved contact images provide a more visually appealing and personalized experience when making calls. Live voicemail and call recording features are planned for future updates, further enhancing the functionality of the Phone app.

Productivity apps like Calculator and Notes have also received updates. The Calculator app now includes math notes and conversion features, while the Notes app supports math expressions and variables, making it a more versatile tool for students and professionals.

Safari, Mail, and Passwords

Safari, Apple’s web browser, now allows you to hide distracting items on web pages, providing a cleaner and more focused browsing experience. The improved reader mode and search functionality make it easier to find and consume content online.

The Mail app is set to receive upcoming features such as categorization and cleanup tools, helping you manage your email more efficiently. These features will be rolled out in future updates, further enhancing the functionality of the Mail app.

iOS 18 introduces a new standalone Passwords app, offering end-to-end encrypted syncing and sharing of your login credentials. This ensures that your passwords remain secure and easily accessible across your Apple devices.

Maps, Home App, and Privacy

The Maps app in iOS 18 includes topographic maps and custom routes for national parks, providing a more immersive and informative experience for outdoor enthusiasts. You can also add notes to saved places, making it easier to remember important details about your favorite locations.

The Home app now allows you to track electricity usage in supported areas, giving you insights into your energy consumption. Enhanced home key sharing makes it more convenient to grant access to your smart home devices to family members and guests.

Privacy and security remain a top priority in iOS 18. The update includes redesigned privacy settings and enhanced contact sharing controls, giving you more control over your personal data and how it is shared with others.

Gaming and AirPods

iOS 18 introduces a new game mode that improves performance and reduces latency, providing a smoother and more responsive gaming experience. This mode optimizes system resources to prioritize gaming, ensuring that you can enjoy your favorite titles without interruptions.

AirPods users will benefit from personalized spatial audio and new noise control options, enhancing the immersive audio experience. Head gestures allow for convenient notifications and call management, making it easier to interact with your device hands-free.

Accessibility and CarPlay

iOS 18 brings significant improvements to accessibility features. Eye tracking and dwell control provide alternative input methods for users with limited mobility. Personal voice creation for Mandarin Chinese allows users to create a custom voice that reflects their unique identity. Enhanced Braille support improves the experience for visually impaired users.

CarPlay, Apple’s in-car infotainment system, now supports spatial audio for an immersive listening experience while driving. New accessibility settings and voice control options make it easier to interact with your vehicle’s features hands-free.

Other Notable Enhancements

Weather: The Weather app includes feels-like temperature and wind gust details, along with home and work location integration for more accurate and personalized forecasts.

SharePlay: SharePlay now supports screen sharing from messages, with real-time control and annotation features for collaborative experiences.

Wallet: The Wallet app introduces installment payments, live activities for event tickets, and a tap-to-cash feature for easy and secure transactions.

Siri: New activation options and updated response phrases make Siri more versatile and responsive to your commands.

Keyboard: Multilingual support allows for seamless language switching, enhancing your typing experience and making it easier to communicate in different languages.

Files App: The Files app offers new options for keeping downloaded files and external drive formatting, improving file management and storage capabilities.

Fitness: Personalized recommendations and customizable summaries in the Fitness app help you stay on track with your health and wellness goals.

Books: The Books app now features a dark mode interface and reading goals, creating a more comfortable and engaging reading experience.

Freeform: Freeform introduces scene navigation, grid snapping, handwriting recognition, and math expressions, providing a versatile canvas for creativity and productivity.

Voice Memos: Voice Memos now support stereo recording and real-time transcription, making it easier to capture and organize your audio notes.

Translate: New language support and device syncing in the Translate app improve communication and make it more convenient to translate text across your Apple devices.

Emergency SOS: Emergency SOS now includes live video support via satellite, providing enhanced safety features and the ability to connect with emergency services in remote areas.

In addition to these specific app and feature updates, iOS 18 brings general enhancements to stability, performance, and animations. These improvements ensure a smoother and more responsive user experience across the entire operating system.

Overall, iOS 18 is a comprehensive update that aims to enhance the user experience through increased customization, improved functionality, and better integration across Apple’s ecosystem. Whether you’re a long-time iOS user or new to the platform, this update offers a wide range of features and improvements that cater to various needs and preferences.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



