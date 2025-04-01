11-in-1 USB-C Baseus Spacemate Docking Stations : Compact Solutions for Professionals

If you are in the market for a compact yet very versatile desktop hub to connect your monitors and peripherals to, whether you’re on Windows or macOS. You might be interested in the new 11-in-1 USB-C Baseus SpaceMate Docking Stations for your laptop or MacBook, or PC. I’ve had the opportunity to test a range of laptop docking stations over the years, but my recent experience with the Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 hubs has been nothing short of impressive.

These hubs combine power, data, and video connectivity into one compact high quality, well-designed unit while addressing the unique demands of each operating system. The refined, upright aluminum design not only offers comprehensive connectivity options but also maintains a remarkably small footprint.

They are extremely compact—small enough to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand—yet they are constructed from aluminium and feature a unique removable magnetic base that can be securely positioned on your desktop using the nano section pad attached to its base. Offering enough weight and stability to remain firmly in place on my desk, even when multiple cables are connected to the rear. Yet making it very easy to access them when needed, no matter how many devices are plugged in.

In addition, the front-facing LED display with real-time updates on port activity and the conveniently positioned one-touch screen-lock button simplify the process of managing connectivity on the fly. When combined with impressive 10 Gbps transfer speeds, these features make for a range of docking stations that not only look and feel premium but also perform exceptionally well—all at a very reasonable price point and feature feature-woven power cables.

11-in-1 USB-C Windows Hub: Connectivity and Features

The Windows 11-in-1 USB-C Baseus SpaceMate Docking Station version truly excels in multi-monitor and data connectivity capabilities. Designed to support Windows’ native Multi-Stream Transport (MST) support, this hub offers a robust set of video output options: 2 x HDMI outputs and 2 x DisplayPort outputs. This configuration enables a variety of monitor setups, allowing you to tailor your workspace to your exact needs.

Whether you’re running a dual-display for general productivity, a triple-display for detailed editing work, or even more complex arrangements. In my testing, the displays were recognized quickly and performed flawlessly, with excellent clarity and consistent 4K@60Hz refresh rates. This reliability makes the hub ideal for tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and data analysis, where a stable and high-quality display setup is essential.

Data connectivity is another area where the Windows hub stands out. It includes four high-speed USB-C data ports that deliver transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps. This means that moving large files—be it high-definition video projects or substantial data libraries—is not only fast but also efficient. The design smartly segregates these high-speed ports from those intended for legacy devices (operating at 480Mbps), ensuring that high-demand peripherals like external SSDs receive optimal bandwidth without interference.

Windows Version Specifications:

Port Configuration: 11-Port USB-C Docking Station

11-Port USB-C Docking Station Video Outputs: 2 HDMI outputs and 2 DisplayPort outputs, enabling various multi-monitor configurations 4K@60Hz

2 HDMI outputs and 2 DisplayPort outputs, enabling various multi-monitor configurations 4K@60Hz Data Ports: 4 data-only USB-C ports (with speeds up to 10 Gbps on multiple ports and one at 480Mbps)

4 data-only USB-C ports (with speeds up to 10 Gbps on multiple ports and one at 480Mbps) Power Delivery: 100W USB-C PD input with pass-through charging up to 85W

100W USB-C PD input with pass-through charging up to 85W Ethernet: 1000Mbps RJ45 Gigabit connection

1000Mbps RJ45 Gigabit connection Audio: 3.5mm Audio Jack for high-fidelity sound

3.5mm Audio Jack for high-fidelity sound Additional Features: Multi-screen capabilities using native MST support, LED indicator display panel, one-touch screen-lock button (conveniently positioned on the top), and a secure magnetic docking design

Peripheral connectivity is made effortless with this hub. Allowing you to easily attach wired or wireless mice and keyboards to the rear, keeping the desk free from clutter. Additionally, when I am using headphones, the dedicated 3.5mm audio jack on the rear of the hub offers an excellent alternative to occupying one of the USB ports. The front LED display is a thoughtful touch, as it provides real-time visual feedback on port activity—so I instantly know which connections are live. Furthermore, the one-touch screen-lock button, conveniently positioned on the top of the hub, allows me to quickly secure my display settings, a feature that comes in handy during meetings or whenever I need to protect sensitive data on-screen.

Beyond these technical features, the overall user experience with the Windows hub is enhanced by its solid construction and smart design. Every time I remove the hub from its magnetic base to access the rear connections, I’m reminded of how well-engineered it is. The ease of removal doesn’t compromise its stability as the strain magnets help easily reposition the hub. The nano section pad on the base ensures that the hub remains firmly in place on my desktop even as cables are frequently plugged in and removed. This balance of flexibility and stability is a testament to the thoughtful design process behind the product.

11-in-1 USB-C Mac Hub: Connectivity and Features

Moving on to the Mac 11-in-1 USB-C Baseus SpaceMate Docking Station. This is designed with the specific challenges of macOS in mind, featuring 3 x HDMI ports that allow you to connect up to three monitors, offering an impressive promise of a triple-screen setup to enhance your workflow. However, it’s crucial to note that Apple’s macOS operating systems do not support a true extended triple display mode out of the box. Unless you install the DisplayLink application. Once installed you can then enjoy three different displays in extension, as shown in the image of my MacBook Air connected and displaying across all three screens and laptop screen, at the beginning of this article.

After a simple installation of the DisplayLink driver—a process that is both quick and straightforward—the Mac hub delivered crisp, clear visuals across the connected monitors. This driver is key to unlocking the hub’s potential on macOS, and once installed, it allows the hub to perform reliably. In addition to the impressive display capabilities, the Mac version (also) has three data ports capable of 10Gbps transfer (two USB-A and one USB-C), in addition to two USB-A ports (480Mbps). This combination means that whether you’re connecting the latest peripherals or older devices, you can expect uncompromised performance.

Mac Version Specifications:

Port Configuration: 11-in-1 Docking Station (MAC Version)

11-in-1 Docking Station (MAC Version) Video Outputs: 3 HDMI ports supporting triple 4K displays (DisplayLink driver installation required)

3 HDMI ports supporting triple 4K displays (DisplayLink driver installation required) Data Ports: 3 data ports capable of 10Gbps transfer (2 x USB-A and one USB-C), in addition to 2 x USB-A ports (480Mbps)

3 data ports capable of 10Gbps transfer (2 x USB-A and one USB-C), in addition to 2 x USB-A ports (480Mbps) Power Delivery: 100W PD input with pass-through charging up to 85W

100W PD input with pass-through charging up to 85W Ethernet: Gigabit Ethernet for reliable wired connectivity

Gigabit Ethernet for reliable wired connectivity Audio: 3.5mm AUX jack

3.5mm AUX jack Design & Features: Upright aluminum construction with a magnetic base, built-in LED digital screen, one-touch screen-lock functionality, and easy rear port access for peripherals

The design of the Mac hub mirrors that of the Windows version in many respects. It includes a front-facing LED digital screen that provides instant feedback on active connections, ensuring you always know the status of your devices at a glance. The one-touch screen-lock functionality is equally valuable on the Mac version, giving you quick control over your display settings when needed. And, like its Windows counterpart, the Mac hub benefits greatly from the removable magnetic base. The ability to easily detach the hub for rear port access is a feature I particularly appreciate, as it allows for effortless management of connections while still ensuring that the unit remains securely anchored to your desk once reattached. Thanks to its strong magnets and nano section pad on the base.

While macOS’s inherent limitation of only extending one display might be a drawback for users seeking a full triple extended desktop, the overall connectivity options still make the Mac hub a fantastic addition to your desktop. Being particularly well-suited for creative professionals who may rely on mirroring or have specific use cases where additional mirrored screens are useful. The flexibility in port options—including the dedicated 3.5mm audio jack on the rear for those who prefer a wired connection for headphones—ensures that the Mac hub remains versatile and practical across a variety of workflows.

Baseus Spacemate Docking Station Thoughts

Over the course of my testing, several aspects of these hubs have consistently impressed me, and I find myself returning to the same key points every time I use them. First and foremost, the compact size and exceptional build quality of both hubs stand out. Despite their diminutive size—indeed, they fit comfortably in the palm of your hand—they are engineered with unique features to remain stable on your desk, even when multiple cables and devices are connected. This combination of portability and stability is rare and speaks volumes about the design ethos behind the Baseus Spacemate series.

As soon as you remove cable from the rear the hub the Baseus Spacemate display immediately updates to show the current connectivity as shown in the image below.

One feature that I particularly love is the ability to easily remove the hub from its magnetic base. This design choice is ingenious—it allows for quick access to the rear ports, enabling me to manage and troubleshoot connections without any struggle. One of my personal gripes about desktop hubs is the way they move around your desk as the connected cables push them out of alignment on your desk. The Baseus SpaceMate does none of that.

Whether I need to add a new external drive or disconnect a peripheral, the removable design makes it all the more convenient. Once I’m done, reattaching the hub is just as straightforward thanks to the strong magnets, that ensure it locks back into place securely. This level of thoughtful engineering has made my day-to-day workflow considerably smoother. Knowing that my desktop hub will always be exactly where I want it on my desktop.

As explained previously, the front-facing LED displays on both hubs is another element that I appreciate greatly. It provides clear, at-a-glance updates on which ports are active, eliminating any guesswork or need for additional software to check connections, or me to peer around the back of the hub. Coupled with the quick one-touch screen-lock button—which allows for immediate control over display settings—these features contribute significantly to the hub’s user-friendly design. Whether I’m in a rush to secure sensitive information during a meeting or simply want to adjust my multi-monitor setup quickly, these tools prove invaluable.

Another fantastic feature of the hub, is the impressive 10 Gbps transfer speeds on the high-speed USB-C ports. When working with large files, such as high-definition videos or extensive data libraries, these transfer speeds dramatically reduce wait times and boost my productivity.

Another aspect worth mentioning is the price. Both the Windows and Mac versions of the Baseus SpaceMate 11-in-1 USB-C hubs are very reasonably priced given the premium quality, thoughtful design, and robust performance they offer. In a market where many docking stations are either overpriced or fail to deliver on their promises, the Baseus Spacemate series strikes a rare balance between cost and value.

I also appreciate the versatility in peripheral connectivity. On both hubs, I can easily attach wired or wireless mice and keyboards at the rear, keeping my desk organized and free from clutter. The dedicated 3.5mm audio jack is another thoughtful addition, offering an alternative for connecting headphones, which is particularly useful if you’d rather not use a USB port for audio. These design choices, from port layout to the overall form factor, have contributed to a seamless experience that adapts well to a variety of work scenarios, whether you are using Windows 11 or the latest Apple macOS operating system.

Conclusion

In conclusion, both the Windows and Mac versions of the Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 hubs have revealed new expectations for what a docking station can deliver. The Windows hub, with its 2 x HDMI outputs and 2 x DisplayPort outputs paired with rapid 10 Gbps data transfer speeds, provides a versatile solution for users who need a diverse, multi-monitor setup along with reliable peripheral connectivity. Its intuitive port arrangement, informative front LED display, and conveniently located one-touch screen-lock button simplify managing a complex display environment, while the removable magnetic base adds unmatched ease of use.

If you are an Apple user, the Mac hub offers 3 HDMI outputs and caters specifically to macOS users. Its high-speed USB ports, dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, and accessible rear connectivity ensure that it remains a strong option for creative professionals and power users. Both hubs feature exceptional build quality, thoughtful design, and a user-centric approach, all at a very reasonable price.

Whether you’re a Windows user seeking robust multi-display configurations or a Mac user aiming to maximize connectivity within macOS constraints, these docking stations provide a well-engineered solution that elevates everyday productivity. For anyone looking for a compact yet powerful docking station that doesn’t compromise on performance or ease of use, the Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 hubs are a worthy investment that will undoubtedly enhance your workflow. Both hubs are available to purchase via Amazon at the following links: Windows 11 Hub or Apple macOS Hub

