10th Porsche Experience Center is headed to Toronto

Porsche has announced that they will be building their 10th Porsche Experience Center in Toronto, Canada and they have released some renders of the planned design.

Porsche is planning more than one of their normal Experience Centers for the Toronto location, it will also be built on a 20-acre site.

Only the tenth in the world and third of its kind in North America after Atlanta and Los Angeles, the future “Porsche Experience Centre Toronto” will be located on a 20-acre site at the “Durham Live” development in Pickering, Ontario, which will feature more than 400,000 square feet of retail space, a casino, a concert hall and a luxury hotel with more than 300 rooms in the future. The PEC Toronto is slated to open by 2024.

“Porsche is more than just a car. Porsche is a promise for a unique brand and product experience and since the first opening in Silverstone in 2008, our Porsche Experience Centers are the best way to get this promise,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “Nowhere else in the automotive industry, the soul of our sportscars can be lived that way. I couldn’t be happier that we can now announce the 10th location of its kind in Toronto – the fastest-growing city in North America with an ever-greater community of Porsche fans.”

