World’s first 10GbE LAN Module in M.2-2280 form factor unveiled by Innodisk

The world’s first 10GbE LAN Module in a M.2-2280 form factor has been unveiled by Innodisk this week offering “flexible integration and excellent compatibility with existing network infrastructure for crucial backward compatibility” says the press release. Innodisk’s EGPL-T101 is the first M.2 2280-to-single 10GbE Base-T Ethernet module and is also the smallest 10GbE expansion currently available in the market as of today.

10 times faster than a standard Ethernet connection the module supports PCI Express Gen 3×2, the EGPL-T101 module can provide sufficient bandwidth for one 10GbE LAN port suitable for server and industrial applications’ high-speed network demands. Mass production of the EGPL-T101 is expected to begin sometime this month during December 2021.

10GbE LAN Module in M.2-2280

“As an Innodisk high-speed LAN solution, EGPL-T101 boasts flexible integration. Its standard RJ45 LAN port on a tiny daughterboard provides an easy solution for upgrading to a 10GbE network using existing Cat6/6A copper cables. The EGPL-T101 also features excellent compatibility with its six network standards supported in 10/5/2.5/1 Gbps and 100/10 Mbps, providing excellent backward compatibility with existing network infrastructure. Lastly, the EGPL-T101 features high-performance computing (HPC) which is ten times faster than the widely used Gigabit Ethernet with low power consumption. EGPL-T101 is suitable for various high-speed scenarios, including:”

– Machine vision in industrial applications

– High throughput network data transmission

– High-resolution imaging for surveillance

– Low-latency for gaming

Source : Innodisk : Innodisk

