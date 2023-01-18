New Logitech Brio Full HD web cameras $70

Logitech has this week introduced new additions to its range of web cameras announcing the availability of its new Brio 300 and 305 HD cameras. The web cameras are now available to purchase from Logitech worldwide partners and resellers priced at $70. The Full HD 1080p webcams feature high dynamic contrast, auto light correction, and a single digital microphone with noise reduction.

“We surveyed more than 3,000 remote workers and found that most non-webcam users struggle with poor lighting conditions, unflattering camera angles, and low-quality sound from their laptop speakers. Brio 300 series webcams are perfect for those who want to make the easy but substantial jump to significantly improve their video meeting experiences with an external webcam,” said Scott Wharton, general manager of Logitech B2B. “And for companies who need to provide certified, simple-to-use webcams to employees’ home or office workstations, Brio 305 is that budget-friendly option.”

Logitech Brio web cameras

“The Brio 300 series (Brio 300 and Brio 305) are Full-HD 1080p webcams with high dynamic contrast, auto light correction, and a single digital microphone with noise reduction, so users are seen and heard clearly despite poor lighting and background noise. With a reliable meeting experience every time, users can join video calls feeling confident and engaged. The webcams connect to computers through a USB-C port, making it simple to join video meetings. Afterward, a quick spin of the built-in privacy shutter gives users assurance the camera lens is blocked and no longer showing their workspace.”

“Logitech is committed to creating a more equitable and climate-positive world by actively working to reduce our carbon impact. The plastic parts in both Brio 300 and Brio 305 include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics: 62% for graphite and 48% for off-white and rose. The paper packaging comes from FSC -certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.”

Source : Logitech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals