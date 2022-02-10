Pluslane 1080P portable projector features 180 inch autofocus imagery

Pluslane is a new portable 1080P projector capable of projecting an image from 50 inches to a massive 180 inches. Featuring automatic focus, 2000:1 high contrast color, auto keystone correction, stereo audio and multi-device compatibility the Pluslane projector is now available via Kickstarter.

Thanks to its HDMI, USB ports, handy TF card slot and Bluetooth connectivity the portable projector can connect to a wide variety of different devices from phones and tablets to laptops, headphones, sound bars and speakers. Offering a personal portable theatre that measures just 165 x 170 x 155mm in size.

1080p portable projector

“With the 1080P high-definition resolution of XXX, your home theater viewing experience is going to be different than before. You can now magnify your content onto a larger screen sharp and smooth. Enjoy a true cinematic experience from the comfort of your home. Pluslane projects 2000:1 high-contrast color with an ultra-wide color gamut from the LCD light source, which provides you with cinema-like vibrant colors and life-like vivid images that display every tiny detail.”

If the Pluslane crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Pluslane portable projector project watch the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $129 or £96 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Customize the screen to fit your living space. XXX provides you with a massive 50″ to 180″ adjustable screen size suitable for varying needs. You can now enjoy your favorite TV shows, sports & games bigger than ever before with Pluslane! Pluslane also offers auto-focus and auto keystone correction for your projection. Regardless of projection distance or angle, Pluslane will automatically adjust the focus and correct the display shape in seconds and deliver the optimal visual effect.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the portable projector, jump over to the official Pluslane crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals