10,000mAh Power bank with retractable cable hits Kickstarter

The MChaos 10000mAh is an enhanced wearable power bank designed for convenience and ease of use during travel and outdoor activities. It features a retractable 28-inch cable and a carabiner for hands-free carrying. The power bank offers a large capacity and multiple charging options, including a new bidirectional USB-C port alongside the existing USB-C and Lightning cable options.

Have you ever been caught with a dying phone while on a hike or in the middle of a busy day? The MChaos 10000mAh wearable power bank is here to save the day. This portable charger is designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, ensuring that your devices stay powered up no matter where you are. With its retractable cable and handy carabiner clip, you can easily charge your devices while on the move, staying connected at all times.

The MChaos power bank is a must-have for anyone who spends long hours away from a power outlet. It boasts a substantial 10,000mAh capacity, enough to recharge your devices multiple times. The retractable cable is a clever addition, allowing you to adjust its length to suit your needs and avoid a mess of wires. This feature is built to last, with a mechanism that can withstand over 5,000 uses, so you can trust in the durability of this power bank.

Discounted early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $59 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates).When it comes to charging your devices, the MChaos power bank offers enhanced connectivity. It comes with a lanyard and a carabiner attachment point, so you can securely attach it to your backpack or belt, keeping your hands free. The power bank is equipped with a bidirectional USB-C port, which means you can charge another device or recharge the power bank itself with ease. With a 20W output, your devices will charge quickly, getting you back to full power in no time.

Safety is a top priority with the MChaos power bank. It features a digital display that shows you exactly how much battery life is left, so you’re never caught off guard. It’s compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones and gaming consoles, making it incredibly versatile. The power bank is also constructed with fireproof materials, giving you peace of mind that it’s safe to use.

The MChaos 10000mAh power bank makes charging your devices a breeze. No more rummaging through your bag for a power bank or dealing with tangled cables. With a simple pull of the retractable cable, you can plug in your device and continue with your day. This power bank is ideal for travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and busy professionals who need their devices to keep up with their demanding schedules. It’s a reliable piece of equipment that will become an essential part of your daily gear.

Assuming that the MChaos funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the MChaos power bank with retractable cable project evaluate the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the power bank with retractable cable, jump over to the official MChaos crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



