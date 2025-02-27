New Plugable PS-10CC 10 Port USB-C Charger Powerhouse $99

Plugable has announced the availability of its PS-10CC, a 10-port USB-C charger designed to meet the growing demand for efficient, sustainable, and versatile charging solutions. This device combines intelligent power management, eco-conscious materials, and universal compatibility to simplify multi-device charging for a variety of users, including families, businesses, travelers, and educational institutions. By addressing common challenges associated with charging multiple devices, the PS-10CC aims to provide a practical and forward-thinking solution. The PS-10CC USB-C power input supports USB Power Delivery power adapters up to: 9V, 3A (27W), 12V, 3A (36W), 15V, 3A (45W) and 20V, 5A (100W).

Advanced Power Management for Smarter Charging

The PS-10CC’s most notable feature is its intelligent power management system, which dynamically allocates up to 100W of power across its 10 USB-C ports. This system uses real-time current sensing to ensure that each connected device receives the optimal amount of power, enhancing charging efficiency while protecting device batteries from overcharging or overheating.

The PS-10CC priority charging USB-C ports support up to 100W* total shared across all 10 ports and supports USB Power Delivery 3.0 and legacy 5V USB charging. (*The PS-10CC will reserve some power for itself to operate.)

A unique aspect of the PS-10CC is its priority-based charging system. Devices connected to the leftmost ports are charged first, making sure that critical devices such as laptops or smartphones receive power before less essential accessories. Once a device is fully charged, the system automatically redistributes power to other connected devices, maximizing overall efficiency and reducing downtime.

To enhance usability, the charger features LED indicators that provide clear visual feedback:

A solid blue light indicates active charging.

A blinking blue light signals power redistribution among devices.

A purple light confirms that a device is fully charged.

These indicators allow users to monitor charging progress at a glance, making the device intuitive and user-friendly.

Sustainability at the Core

Plugable has incorporated sustainability into the PS-10CC’s design, reflecting a commitment to reducing environmental impact. The charger is constructed using 50% post-consumer recycled aluminum and 75% post-consumer recycled PC+ABS plastic, materials chosen to minimize waste while maintaining durability and performance.

By consolidating multiple charging needs into a single device, the PS-10CC helps users reduce electronic waste. Instead of relying on multiple chargers and cables, users can streamline their charging setup, promoting a more sustainable approach to technology use. Additionally, the charger’s compact design reduces its shipping size and weight, contributing to lower carbon emissions during transportation.

Versatility for Diverse Applications

The PS-10CC is designed to accommodate a wide range of users and scenarios, making it a versatile solution for modern charging needs. Its multi-port functionality and universal USB-C compatibility allow it to support a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other USB-C-enabled gadgets.

Families can use the PS-10CC to charge multiple devices simultaneously, reducing cable clutter and simplifying device management in shared spaces.

can use the PS-10CC to charge multiple devices simultaneously, reducing cable clutter and simplifying device management in shared spaces. Businesses and educational institutions can benefit from its ability to support numerous devices in shared workspaces or classrooms, improving efficiency and organization.

and can benefit from its ability to support numerous devices in shared workspaces or classrooms, improving efficiency and organization. Travelers will appreciate the charger’s compact and lightweight design, which eliminates the need to carry multiple chargers. Its universal compatibility ensures seamless charging for devices on the go.

The PS-10CC’s ability to serve diverse user groups highlights its practicality and adaptability, making it a valuable tool for both personal and professional use.

Pricing and Availability

The Plugable PS-10CC is set to launch on February 25, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $99.95. To encourage early adoption, Plugable is offering a 15% launch discount, reducing the price to $84.96 for a limited time. This pricing positions the PS-10CC as an attractive option for users seeking a high-efficiency, eco-friendly charging solution that balances performance and sustainability.

Key Features at a Glance

The PS-10CC offers a range of features designed to enhance its functionality and appeal:

10 USB-C ports with up to 100W total power output .

with up to . Intelligent power management for optimized charging efficiency.

for optimized charging efficiency. Priority-based charging system to ensure critical devices are charged first.

to ensure critical devices are charged first. LED indicators for real-time charging status updates.

for real-time charging status updates. Construction using recycled materials for reduced environmental impact.

for reduced environmental impact. Compact and lightweight design for portability and convenience.

for portability and convenience. Universal USB-C compatibility for a wide range of devices.

These features collectively make the PS-10CC a compelling choice for users looking to simplify their charging setup while supporting sustainable practices.

Addressing Modern Charging Challenges

The Plugable PS-10CC addresses several challenges associated with modern charging needs. With the increasing number of USB-C-enabled devices in households, workplaces, and educational settings, the demand for efficient and reliable charging solutions has grown significantly. The PS-10CC’s ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously, coupled with its intelligent power management system, offers a practical solution to these challenges.

Moreover, the charger’s focus on sustainability aligns with broader efforts to reduce electronic waste and promote environmentally responsible technology use. By consolidating charging needs into a single device and using recycled materials, the PS-10CC supports users in adopting more sustainable practices without sacrificing performance or convenience.

A Practical Solution for Today’s Connected World

The Plugable PS-10CC represents a thoughtful approach to multi-device charging, combining efficiency, sustainability, and versatility in a single device. Its intelligent power management system ensures optimal charging for a variety of devices, while its eco-conscious design reflects a commitment to reducing environmental impact. Whether for families managing multiple devices, businesses optimizing shared workspaces, or travelers seeking a portable solution, the PS-10CC offers a practical and reliable option for modern charging needs.

By addressing the challenges of multi-device charging with innovative features and sustainable materials, the PS-10CC positions itself as a forward-thinking solution for users seeking efficiency and environmental responsibility in their technology choices. Learn more about other USB-C gadgets by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.



