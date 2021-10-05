INVZI MagHub Macbook SSD USB-C Hub

Apple MacBook owners looking for a versatile USB-C Hub and SSD may be interested in the INVZI MagHub designed to neatly attached to the underneath of your Mac providing up to 4 TB of additional storage together with support for dual 4K at 60 Hz display and a wealth of connectivity. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $130,000 thanks to over 500 backers with still 23 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $139 or £103 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Using the lightweight and portable MagHub, you can work on your own terms, anytime and anywhere. We at INVZI have engineered a device that breaks down the barriers between you and your MacBook’s true potential.”

If the INVZI MagHub campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the INVZI MagHub Macbook USB-C Hub and SSD project view the promotional video below.

“Rather than relying on faulty mechanical locks, MagHub uses a magnetic lock. This adds to the sleek, sophisticated style that we have adhered to throughout the design process. Both parts of MagHub, the hub and leather backplate, fit right into the MacBook aesthetic. The innovative, patent-pending magnetic design also drastically simplifies the set-up and attachment process.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Macbook USB-C Hub and SSD, jump over to the official INVZI MagHub crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals