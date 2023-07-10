10 iPhone tips and tricks for iOS 16

Apple iPhone and iOS users looking to get the most from their iPhone or iPad devices might be interested in this short five minute video providing 10 useful iPhone tips and tricks you can use on a daily basis. If you are looking to enhance your iPhone experience this list of features available in iOS 16 and beyond, can boost your productivity and make your iPhone interactions even more pleasurable.

From tailoring your lock screen to live text translations, these tricks are geared towards empowering you to navigate your device like a pro. For full instructions how to use each iPhone tip watch the video embedded below.

iPhone tips and tricks :

1. Elevating Your Photo Subjects

Starting with iOS 16, the feature of lifting a photo’s subject for easy sharing and copying has been introduced. All you need to do is press and hold the subject until an outline surrounds it. It’s a fantastic way to isolate and focus on what matters most in your images.

2. Customizing Your iPhone Lock Screen

Your lock screen is your phone’s first impression, so why not personalize it? iOS 16 provides a variety of photo styles to tailor your lock screen with your chosen photo and an array of color filters. It’s about time your device reflects your unique style.

3. Quick Access to Wi-Fi Password

Ever had to share your Wi-Fi password but couldn’t remember it? With iOS 16, you can tap Wi-Fi in settings, hit the information button next to the connected Wi-Fi network, and tap ‘Password’. There, you have your Wi-Fi password at your fingertips.

4. Creating Text Replacement for Frequent Phrases

Do you frequently type certain phrases? With the text replacement feature in your settings, you can easily create a shortcut. Now, each time you type this shortcut, your iPhone will automatically replace it with your predefined phrase, saving you time and keystrokes.

5. Enabling Low Power Mode from Control Center

Low Power Mode is a lifesaver for extending battery life. iOS 16 allows you to add it right to your control center via settings for easy access. A simple swipe and tap can now preserve your battery for longer.

6. Selecting Multiple Photos with Ease

Thanks to the multi-touch gesture feature, selecting multiple photos simultaneously has become a breeze. Now, sharing, copying, or adding multiple photos to other apps is just a few taps away.

7. Quick Camera Access from Lock Screen

Need to capture a moment swiftly? iOS 16 enables you to access your camera by simply swiping left on your lock screen, bypassing the need to unlock your device. Capture those spontaneous moments before they slip away.

8. Live Text Translation on the Go

Ever been in a foreign country and needed a quick translation? Using the Live Text feature, your iPhone can translate text in real-time through its camera. It’s like having a personal translator in your pocket.

9. Scan Documents with the Notes App

The Notes App is not just for jotting down thoughts anymore. With iOS 16, you can scan documents directly within the app. Just tap the camera button in a note and select ‘Scan Documents’. Easy document digitization is now at your fingertips.

10. Effortless Navigation in Photos App

If you have hundreds or even thousands of photos, the Photos App’s quick navigation feature is a blessing. By tapping the top edge of the screen, you can jump to the beginning of your photo view. And by tapping the view tab at the bottom, you can return to the most recent photo.

As you can see, these tips and tricks are designed to boost your iPhone usage, enhancing your overall experience. You’ll be surprised at how these minor adjustments can make a major difference in your daily interactions with your device.

So, the next time you unlock your iPhone, remember these ten tips. Not only will they help streamline your productivity, but they will also amplify your iPhone experience. The best part? You don’t need to be a tech guru to use these features—they are meant for everyone, regardless of tech prowess. If you would like more help using your iPhone or have any issues that you need fixed you can all ways jump over to the official Apple support website or book an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative for further assistance.



