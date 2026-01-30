10 iPhone Tips That Will Change the Way You Use Your Device

As an iPhone user, you might be unintentionally limiting your device’s potential. Small habits, often overlooked, can impact your phone’s efficiency, usability, and security. By identifying and addressing these common pitfalls, you can unlock a more seamless and productive iPhone experience. The video below from Proper Honest Tech explores ten key habits to change and how these adjustments can make a difference.

Stop Ignoring App Customization

A disorganized Photos app can turn finding your favorite pictures into a tedious task. If you’re endlessly scrolling through cluttered albums, it’s time to take charge. Reorganize your photo library by pinning frequently used albums for quick access and collapsing unused sections to reduce visual clutter. Additionally, take advantage of the search functionality to locate specific images faster. These small but effective changes can save time and make navigating your photo collection far more intuitive.

Stop Sharing Passwords Insecurely

Sharing passwords through text messages or emails is a risky practice that leaves your sensitive information vulnerable to breaches. Instead, use the built-in Passwords app to securely share login credentials with trusted individuals. This feature allows you to create shared groups, making sure everyone has access to updated passwords without compromising security. Additionally, shared passwords automatically sync and update across devices, providing a safer and more efficient way to manage your digital accounts.

Stop Overlooking Control Center Customization

The Control Center is a powerful tool that can streamline your daily tasks, but failing to customize it limits its potential. Tailor the layout by adding shortcuts to your most-used features, such as the flashlight, screen recording, or low-power mode. You can also adjust button sizes to display both icons and labels for improved clarity. For advanced users, consider creating multiple pages within the Control Center to organize additional controls. This ensures that everything you need is just a swipe away, enhancing both convenience and productivity.

Stop Letting Screenshots Clutter Your Library

Screenshots can quickly accumulate and overwhelm your photo library, making it harder to locate important images. Instead of allowing them to mix with personal photos, use the Photos app’s filter options to hide screenshots from the main library. These images will remain accessible in the dedicated “Screenshots” album, keeping your primary library organized and easier to navigate. Regularly reviewing and deleting unnecessary screenshots can further declutter your storage.

Stop Underutilizing the Action Button

The action button on your iPhone is a versatile feature that can significantly enhance your device’s functionality. If you’re only using it for basic tasks like muting notifications, you’re missing out on its full potential. Customize the action button to perform tasks such as launching specific apps, activating shortcuts, or triggering automation tools. For example, you can set it to open your camera instantly or activate a smart home device. This level of personalization can save time and make your iPhone more intuitive to use.

Stop Holding Onto Unused Apps

Unused apps not only consume valuable storage space but also contribute to a cluttered home screen. Use the iPhone’s storage settings to identify apps you haven’t used in a while and remove them. Alternatively, enable the “Offload Unused Apps” feature to automatically delete unused apps while retaining their data for future use. This cleanup process not only frees up storage but also simplifies your device’s interface, making it easier to find and access the apps you use regularly.

Stop Searching Settings Manually

Manually scrolling through the settings menu to locate specific options can be time-consuming and frustrating. Instead, use the search bar at the top of the settings app to quickly find what you need. Whether you’re adjusting privacy settings, allowing a new feature, or troubleshooting an issue, this tool allows you to bypass unnecessary navigation and save valuable time.

Stop Typing Repetitive Text Manually

If you frequently type the same phrases or responses, there’s no need to do it manually every time. Use the text replacement feature to create shortcuts for commonly used text. For instance, you can set “brb” to expand to “Be right back” or “addr” to insert your full address. This feature not only speeds up communication but also reduces the effort required for repetitive typing, making your interactions more efficient.

Stop Resetting Camera Settings

Reconfiguring your camera settings every time you open the app can be frustrating and time-consuming. Enable the “Preserve Settings” feature to save your preferred configurations, such as filters, aspect ratios, or shooting modes. This ensures that your camera retains your chosen settings, allowing you to capture photos exactly the way you want without the need for constant adjustments.

Stop Using Default Apps You Don’t Prefer

Your iPhone gives you the flexibility to customize default apps for essential functions like email, web browsing, and messaging. If you’re still using the pre-installed options, you might be missing out on apps that better suit your preferences and needs. Head to the settings app to select your preferred apps for these tasks. For example, you can set a third-party email client as your default or choose a browser with enhanced privacy features. This customization allows you to tailor your iPhone experience to your liking.

Enhance Your iPhone Experience

By addressing these ten habits, you can significantly improve the way you use your iPhone. From organizing your Photos app and customizing the Control Center to optimizing password sharing and automating repetitive tasks, these changes are designed to simplify your daily interactions. Taking the time to implement these adjustments will not only make your device more efficient but also enhance your overall user experience. Unlock your iPhone’s full potential and enjoy a more streamlined and personalized approach to technology.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



