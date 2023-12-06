10 Best Undetectable AI Writing Tools to Bypass AI Content Detectors

Generative AI is the next big thing in content and copywriting, but that doesn’t mean that everybody is happy to receive articles that were clearly written by AI. Some schools and business owners even use AI detectors – tools that look for the hallmarks of AI writing – and will reject pieces submitted to them on the basis you’ve used AI.

Thankfully, that doesn’t mean you can’t use AI content generation at all. With the right AI bypass tool, you can tweak your copy to humanize it, making it undetectable to an AI checker while enhancing its readability.

The Top Tools to Help You Bypass AI Content Detection

Discover 10 of those bypass tools and what they offer.

BypassGPT – Best AI Text Humanization Solution Overall

As its name suggests, BypassGPT specializes in bypassing any AI detection tool that looks for signs that ChatGPT has played a part in creating your piece. It’s at its best when humanizing GPT-3.5 content – which is often easily detectable – by rearranging sentences and using synonyms to replace the most obvious words used in the piece.

It’s fairly simple, too. The free version, which lets you rewrite up to 300 words, operates using a single click. Insert your text and tap the “Humanize” button to get your rewritten content. The output should be capable of evading some of the most common AI detectors, including ZeroGPT, GPTZero, and even Open AI’s own Text Classifier tool. Give it a try today – BypassGPT is quick and very simple to use.

Pricing

Though BypassGPT has a free version, it’s extremely limited. To be able to humanize more words, you can pay on a sliding scale, with pricing starting at $15 per month for 20,000 words and extending to $72 for 500,000. You will also receive discounts when opting the annual subscription plans.

Pros

You have control over your subscription so you can scale up or down as needed

Can tailor output to academic, sales, or creative content requirements

Checks its output against several most common anti-AI detector tools

Cons

It doesn’t have a built-in plagiarism detection feature

UndetectableAI.ai – Best for Maintaining Original Context

One of the biggest challenges you may face when searching for a tool to bypass AI detectors is finding one that maintains the original context of your piece. That’s Undetectable AI’s specialty – thanks to the specially developed text humanization technology, its tweaks enhance your writing rather than changing the meaning behind it.

Similar to BypassGPT, it’s a user-friendly tool that only requires the user to paste text and hit a button to humanize the writing. It also checks its output against the AI checker tools, with the added bonus of checking against Turnitin – a plagiarism and AI detection tool favored in schools.

Pricing

UndetectableAI.ai operates sliding scale pricing, starting at $15 per month for 20,000 words. Pay $72 and you get 500,000 words of rewriting. The annual order discounts can also help you to check more words and save more cash.

Pros

Extremely user-friendly interface

Checks for plagiarism as well as AI content

Solid performance when it comes to avoiding spelling and syntax mistakes

Cons

The browser-based tool is buggy and may not work on all browsers

Output can sometimes feel simplistic

Bypass Detection – Best AI Bypass Tool for Web Copy

Bypass Detection gives you three options for uploading your AI-generated text – pasting, uploading a file, or entering a URL. The latter makes it especially useful for quickly rewriting website copy that sets off an AI checker. You get tweaked output that you can easily paste back into your site using your content management system.

Beyond that, it’s another tool that focuses on simplicity – a single click of a “Humanize” button generates your copy – though it’s also one that’s prone to bugs. Sometimes, the tool simply doesn’t work, which makes for a frustrating experience.

Pricing

Bypass Detection also allows users to adjust their subscription plan with a sliding scale, and the platform offers a starting 20,000-word package of rewriting for $15 per month. You can also go up to 500,000 words for a higher price tag, but the annual subscription discounts can save you some cash.

Pros

Can humanize text from various sources

Capable of bypassing Turnitin’s detection

Smart sentence restructuring

Cons

Though it claims to allow 500 words per input, it’s actually limited to 500 characters

Bypass AI – Best for Tackling Robotic Text

“Robotic” sentence structuring – sentences that all seem to follow the same rhythm and flow – is a major red flag for an AI writing checker. Bypass AI fixes that problem with its smart text humanization algorithm. It also uses several techniques, including altering sentence structures and replacing commonly used words with synonyms, to add a touch more variance to AI writing.

It’s another tool that’s simple to use thanks to its single-click output. Plus, it’s been tested against seven AI detectors, GPTZero included, so it’s capable of both identifying GPT content and transforming it into something that looks like it was written by a human.

Pricing

Expect to pay between $15 and $72 per month for Bypass AI, though the latter fee gives you 500,000 words of rewriting. If you need long-term uses or large-volume text processing, consider opting for their annual plans for better value.

Pros

Works well with small chunks of text

Allows users to tweak the extent of its humanization

Its Influencer Program lets you earn money by using the tool and advertising it on your socials

Cons

Seems to struggle with larger passages

Has a habit of simply not working in some browsers

Undetectable AI – Best AI Bypasser for Different Readability Levels

Though it shares its name with a tool featured earlier in this list, Undetectable AI stands out because of its readability options. You can choose the level of complexity it should obtain – ranging from high school to university writing – making it ideal for tweaking your AI copy to meet the expectations of the intended recipient.

It also offers a smart “AI Detection Likelihood” scale, which is color-coded to show you which pieces of your copy are AI (or part-AI) and which pass as human.

Pricing

Pricing for Undetectable AI operates on a sliding scale, starting at $9.99 per month for 10,000 words. Hitting the maximum of 380,000 words will set you back $209 per month.

Pros

Sliding pricing scale means you only pay for what you use

Adapts its output based on article type and intended readability

Used by over two million brands and individuals

Cons

A character limit of 10,000 means it’s not great for long-form copy

Could be intimidating to those new to AI

HIX Bypass – Streamlined Content Creation & Bypass AI Detection Workflow

Whether it’s ChatGPT, Bard, or GPT-4, HIX Bypass is able to identify the source of your AI-generated text and make the appropriate changes so it bypasses detection tools. It also goes above and beyond when it comes to the tools it can bypass. Along with the usual suspects – Turnitin, GPTZero, and ZeroGPT – it’s capable of bypassing more advanced and sensitive tools, such as Originality.ai.

HIX Bypass is especially interesting because it’s one of the 120+ tools built into the HIX.AI offering. So, users can leverage HIX.AI’s copy creation tools to generate content, and then use HIX Bypass to make their AI-generated text go undetected.

Pricing

HIX Bypass is free to try, though your HIX.AI account is limited to 125 words of content before you need to upgrade. Assuming you subscribe, pricing starts at $19.99 per month for the basic 10k-word package, and up to $199.99 per month for the 400k-word package. Users can get up to 50% off when opting for the annual plans.

Pros

Very easy to use

Capable of humanizing text generated by several language models

Part of a larger toolset that handles all of your AI writing needs

Can process up to 2,000 words each time (for paid users only)

Cons

Higher tiers are a touch expensive

StealthGPT – Best AI Bypass Tool for Google Chrome

Thanks to its Google Chrome extension, StealthGPT takes AI detection evasion away from static browser-based tools and into a more dynamic form of checking. It also lets you track your history – every piece you’ve humanized is available for you to check so you can see exactly what the tool changes over time.

Granted, it tends to struggle with more complex copy. Niche subjects are a particularly sticking point, with the tool sometimes struggling to maintain context as it rewrites.

Pricing

Beyond a fairly limited free trial, StealthGPT has three monthly pricing tiers – Essential ($14.99), Pro ($19.99), and Exclusive ($29.99), with humanized word credits of 100k, 500k, and 1M respectively.

Pros

Constantly evolving to stay ahead of more advanced AI checker tools

tools Handles up to 2,000 words per output

Seven-day free trial

Cons

Fairly expensive monthly tiers

Human editing still required to catch mistakes

Smodin – Capable of Processing Copies In Multiple Languages

Language options are the biggest selling point for Smodin’s tool for getting around an AI checker, as it’s able to rewrite content in well over 50 languages. It can automatically identify the language of the text entered into it, too, meaning less time spent scrolling.

As for its ability to evade AI detection, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Smodin itself recommends that you cast a human eye over its output because its detection removal is only about 85% accurate – solid enough but not the 100% removal offered by other tools.

Pricing

Smodin starts with a free Limited plan that nets you three credits per day – it costs one credit to rewrite 1,000 characters – and goes up to the Essentials plan. That costs $10 per month for 100 writing credits per month, with the next tier – Productive – netting you 500 credits for $29 per month.

Pros

Includes AI writing and checking tools in its monthly plans

Can check for AI in tons of languages

Also able to rewrite for uniqueness

Cons

The credit system seems a little unwieldy

You can only rewrite 1,000 characters at a time unless you upgrade to Productive

GPTInf – Best AI Bypass Tool for Paraphrasing

GPTInf isn’t the best tool for evading an AI-generated text detector around. It’s a touch on the slow side – its results can sometimes take minutes to appear – and it often doesn’t achieve 100% AI evasion. But it does stand out when it comes to paraphrasing, as the tool is perhaps more effective as a rewriter than it is an AI detection evader.

That focus on paraphrasing also ensures it does a good job of maintaining the original context of your written piece.

Pricing

A sliding pricing scale is in place for GPTInf. Monthly pricing starts at $12 for 10,000 words, rising to a maximum of a staggering $349 for 500,000 words.

Pros

Introduces more complex words into text to fool AI detection

Doesn’t charge you if it fails to achieve a bypass

Scalable pricing suitable for all needs

Cons

Slower than most other tools that avoid AI detection

Only works for English copies at the moment

WriteHuman – Best for Content Privacy

WriteHuman makes a big deal out of the fact that it “protects online privacy” with its AI evasion tool, and it lives up to that claim. It does an excellent job of producing copy that can outsmart AI checkers, though its output is prone to including grammar and contextual mistakes that force additional human editing of the results.

It seems to rely on simplifying sentence structures to achieve its goal. That’s not a bad tactic – shorter sentences mixed with longer ones is indicative of human writing – but it does make the tool-less suitable for complex writing.

Pricing

You get a choice of three tiers with WriteHuman – Basic, Pro, and Ultra. Basic grants you 40 rewrites of up to 600 words for $8 per month. Pro increases the price to $14, but you get 100 requests of up to 1,200 words. Finally, Ultra gives you unlimited requests of up to 3,000 words, though it sets you back $32 per month.

Pros

Can handle long-form content at the Ultra tier

Good for rewriting AI-generated copy in bulk

Excellent at simplifying sentence structures

Cons

You can only sample the tool up to 200 words for free

Not the best choice for complex writing

FAQs

How do AI bypass tools work?

In a sense, a bypass tool takes an existing copy and tweaks it. These tools will look for the hallmarks of AI writing, such as large passages that feature the same sentence structure, and make changes so those passages can pass through an AI text detector with flying colors.

What are the signs that a piece was written by AI?

The lack of variance in sentence structures is a big giveaway. Some AIs have a habit of writing in a robotic tone, with each sentence sharing the same rhythm and even length. Another sign is using the most obvious word for a sentence – AI writers work using prediction, meaning a sentence where each word used is the most obvious choice can be a red flag.

Why do I need an AI content bypass tool?

Some use these tools to simply add a more human element to their writing, essentially treating their AI copy as a first draft before using a bypass tool to “edit” it into a more interesting piece. But for others, bypass tools help them get around the checks that schools and businesses might use to confirm if a piece is AI or not.

Can I tweak content so it bypasses AI detection?

You can, and there are a few techniques that help. Varying sentence structure and composition is a big one – the less robotic the rhythm, the more likely the content is to pass. Ensuring all facts used are correct and inserting your personal knowledge or experiences into the text also helps. The latter is something that AI simply can’t do.



