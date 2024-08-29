10 Awesome iPadOS 18 Features You May Have Missed

iPadOS 18 introduces a range of improvements to the Files app, making file management more efficient and flexible. With the ability to format drives using APFS, exFAT, or MS-DOS, you now have greater control over how you store and access your files. This feature is particularly useful for those who frequently transfer files between different devices or operating systems.

Another notable addition is the option to keep files downloaded locally on your iPad. This ensures that you always have access to important documents, even when you don’t have an internet connection. Whether you’re working on a plane, in a remote location, or simply in an area with poor connectivity, you can rest assured that your files will be readily available.

The new two-finger drag selection feature in iPadOS 18 is a catalyst for those who frequently work with multiple files. By simply dragging two fingers across the screen, you can quickly select multiple items, streamlining your workflow and saving valuable time.

Format drives using APFS, exFAT, or MS-DOS for greater flexibility

for greater flexibility Keep files downloaded locally for access without an internet connection

Two-finger drag selection for quick selection of multiple items

A More Efficient Web Browsing Experience

iPadOS 18 brings several improvements to Safari, making web browsing more efficient and less distracting. The Hide Distracting Items feature automatically removes ads and pop-ups from web pages, providing a cleaner and more focused browsing experience. This is especially beneficial for those who frequently read articles or conduct research online, as it allows them to concentrate on the content without being sidetracked by irrelevant information.

For those who prefer to consume content on the go, the Listen to Page feature in Safari is a welcome addition. This feature enables audio playback of articles, allowing you to listen to web content while multitasking or when you’re unable to read the screen. Whether you’re commuting, exercising, or simply prefer audio content, this feature makes it easier to stay informed and entertained.

Navigation within web pages has also been improved in iPadOS 18. Article summaries and a table of contents provide a quick overview of the content, allowing you to easily find the information you need. The Highlights feature takes this a step further by offering quick access to pertinent information within an article, saving you time and effort when searching for specific details.

Hide Distracting Items removes ads and pop-ups for a cleaner browsing experience

removes ads and pop-ups for a cleaner browsing experience Listen to Page enables audio playback of articles

enables audio playback of articles Article summaries and table of contents improve navigation

Highlights offer quick access to pertinent information

Powerful Calculation and Note-Taking Tools

iPadOS 18 introduces a dedicated calculator app, a feature long-awaited by iPad users. The app offers both scientific and basic modes, catering to the needs of students, professionals, and casual users alike. The scientific mode provides advanced functions for more complex calculations, while the basic mode is perfect for everyday math.

In addition to the calculator app, iPadOS 18 also introduces the Math Notes feature. This powerful tool allows for calculations and currency conversions across the entire operating system, making it incredibly convenient for those who frequently work with numbers. Whether you’re a student solving math problems, a business professional dealing with financial data, or a traveler converting currencies, Math Notes streamlines the process and saves you time.

Dedicated calculator app with scientific and basic modes

Math Notes feature for calculations and currency conversions across the OS

Enhanced Voice Memos and Transcriptions

iPadOS 18 brings a significant upgrade to the Voice Memos and Notes apps with the introduction of the Live Transcription feature. This innovative tool transcribes your voice memos in real-time, making it easier than ever to capture and review important information.

Live Transcription is particularly useful for meetings, lectures, and interviews, where it’s essential to have an accurate record of what was said. With this feature, you can focus on actively participating in the conversation, knowing that your iPad is capturing every word. The transcriptions are saved alongside your voice memos, allowing you to easily search and reference specific points later on.

This feature is also beneficial for those who prefer to take notes by speaking rather than typing. By dictating your thoughts and ideas, you can quickly capture information without the need for manual input. The Live Transcription feature ensures that your spoken notes are accurately converted to text, making them easy to review and edit later.

Live Transcription in Voice Memos and Notes apps transcribes voice memos in real-time

in Voice Memos and Notes apps transcribes voice memos in real-time Particularly useful for meetings, lectures, and interviews

Allows for easy capture and review of important information

Extensive Customization Options

iPadOS 18 places a strong emphasis on customization, giving users more control over their device’s appearance and functionality. The Customizable Control Center is a prime example of this, now supporting multiple pages and resizable controls. This allows you to tailor the Control Center to your specific needs, ensuring that your most frequently used controls are always within reach.

Home screen customization has also been expanded in iPadOS 18. Users can now apply icon tinting, choose between dark and light modes, and resize widgets to create a personalized layout. These options not only allow for aesthetic customization but also improve the overall user experience by making the interface more intuitive and visually appealing.

The lock screen has also received customization options in iPadOS 18. You can now add custom icons and controls, including shortcuts for quick access to your favorite apps or features. This enhancement streamlines your workflow by putting essential tools right at your fingertips, even when your iPad is locked.

Customizable Control Center supports multiple pages and resizable controls

supports multiple pages and resizable controls Home screen customization options include icon tinting, dark/light modes, and widget resizing

Add custom icons and controls to the lock screen, including shortcuts for quick access

iPadOS 18 introduces a wide array of features and improvements designed to enhance user experience, productivity, and customization. From enhanced file management and web browsing to powerful calculation tools and extensive customization options, this update caters to the diverse needs of iPad users. By providing a more efficient, personalized, and feature-rich experience, iPadOS 18 solidifies the iPad’s position as a versatile and powerful device for work, study, and entertainment.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals