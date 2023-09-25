10 Awesome free AI tools to try out

In this guide we will look at 10 free AI tools. In the rapidly changing and complex world of artificial intelligence, navigating through the multitude of tools and platforms can be overwhelming. While several of these tools have gained widespread recognition and are commonly employed in various industries, there exists a treasure trove of lesser-known but highly effective solutions. These under-the-radar tools offer remarkable capabilities that can be game-changers in your AI endeavors.

The focus of this article is to bring to the forefront 10 such free AI tools that not only have the potential to substantially cut down your costs related to AI projects but also to significantly elevate the quality and efficiency of your work. Whether you’re a seasoned marketer, a dedicated developer, or someone who is simply passionate about the possibilities of AI, this curated list aims to offer something valuable for everyone.

GFP GAN: Breathe Life into Old Photos

Ever stumbled upon an old, faded photo that you wish you could restore? GFP GAN is a generative adversarial network designed to enhance old photos by filling in missing details. It aims to strike a balance between realism and preserving the original image, making it an invaluable tool for photographers and historians alike.

Wonder Plan AI: Your Personal Travel Planner

Planning a trip can be a daunting task, especially when you’re trying to balance your budget, interests, and available time. Wonder Plan AI takes into account your chosen cities, budget, and interests to generate a complete itinerary for you, including meal suggestions. Say goodbye to travel planning stress!

Promoted: The Marketer’s Dream

If you’re a marketer or social media influencer, crafting the perfect ad can be a time-consuming endeavor. Promoted is designed to generate persuasive ads based on your landing page, saving you time and potentially increasing your conversion rates.

Rarzi: Carousel Creation Made Easy

Creating multi-image carousels for social media platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn just got easier with Rarzi. This tool allows users to customize slides, backgrounds, and calls to action, making your social media content more engaging and interactive.

Waveformer: Music Generation with Text Prompts

Waveformer leverages Facebook’s Replicate tool to allow users to create music using text prompts. Whether you’re a musician looking for inspiration or a content creator in need of background music, Waveformer has you covered.

GPT Zero: Detect AI-Generated Text

In an age where AI-generated text is becoming increasingly sophisticated, GPT Zero serves as an “anti-AI” tool that detects AI-generated content in documents. Endorsed by institutions like NYU and Purdue, it’s particularly recommended for educators.

Rev Maker: Inspire Authentic Reviews

Rev Maker is designed to generate different types of reviews for businesses like restaurants or hotels. While it’s not intended to replace genuine customer feedback, it can inspire ideas for what potential reviews could look like, aiding in your marketing efforts.

There’s a Prompt for That: Optimize Your AI Interactions

If you’re using AI tools like ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, or Mid-Journey, crafting the right prompt can make all the difference. “There’s a Prompt for That” helps you generate better prompts, thereby improving the quality of the content you produce.

Bing AI’s Image Generator: Visualize Your Ideas

Part of Bing’s image search, this tool allows users to create high-quality images based on text prompts. Whether you’re a designer in need of inspiration or a blogger looking for the perfect image, Bing AI’s Image Generator is a must-try.

Adobe Firefly: Unleash Your Creativity

Currently in its beta testing phase, Adobe Firefly is an AI art generator that creates 2D and 3D assets from text, videos, and more. Designed with creators in mind, this tool aims to revolutionize the way we think about digital art.

Summary

From enhancing old photos to generating persuasive ads, these 10 free AI tools offer a range of functionalities that can significantly benefit your projects. The best part? They’re all free to use, making them accessible to everyone from hobbyists to professionals. So why not give them a try and elevate your work to the next level? We hope that you find this guide on 10 awesome free AI tools helpful, if you have any comments questions or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

