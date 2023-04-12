ZTE Nubia Pad 3D now available

The ZTE Nubia Pad 3D tablet was made official at Mobile World Congress, the tablet went up for pre-order last month and now the device is available to buy worldwide.

Pricing for the new ZTE Nubia Pad 3D tablet starts at $1199 in the USA, £1149 in the UKm and €1299 in Europe and the device is available with discounts of $100/€100/£100 for a limited time.

The nubia Pad3D integrates Leia’s state-of-the-art 3D lightfield technology with ZTE’s robustAI computing power engine. It features dynamic three-dimensional face-tracking and can match a most comfortable viewing angle simultaneouslyfrom up to 8 it can offer. With the aid of advanced neural networks and deep learning algorithms, the device can transform vast amounts of 2D content, including streaming media, games, and movies, into an unparalleled and immersive 3D visual experience, all in real-time.

Other than being a playback browser, the nubia Pad3D is also a 3D content production device. Adopting the principle of the human eye’s stereoscopic perception, both its front and rear dual cameras are able to record a 3D view of the world for 3D shooting and 3D video calls, allowing users to create high-quality 3D content.

You can find out more details about the new ZTE Nubia Pad 3D tablet over at ZTE at the link below, the tablet is now available to buy.

Source ZTE





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals