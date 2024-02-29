ZTE Nubia Pad 3D II Launched at MWC 2024

ZTE has launched a new Android tablet at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the new Nubia Pad 3D II and the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragom 8 Gen 2 chipset. This top-level flagship processor ensures that the tablet delivers immense computing power, capable of handling everything from high-end gaming to intensive multitasking with ease. Complemented by the latest UFS 4.0 technology and LPDDR5X RAM, users can expect up to 512GB of storage space, ensuring swift data transfer rates and ample room for all their files and applications.

The Nubia Pad 3D II doesn’t just impress under the hood; it’s also a feast for the eyes. Boasting a 12.1-inch 2.5K large screen, the tablet offers a visual experience that is both immersive and vivid. With a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a refresh rate of 144Hz, every image is displayed in stunning clarity and fluidity, making it perfect for high-resolution video playback, gaming, and browsing.

To complement its visual prowess, the Nubia Pad 3D II is equipped with symmetrical quad speakers that support DTS:X® Ultra technology. This setup, along with dual-mic noise reduction and 1W full-frequency speakers, provides an immersive 3D sound effect that envelops the user in crystal-clear, room-filling audio. Whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or listening to music, the audio experience is unparalleled.

Understanding the need for a device that keeps up with the demands of modern life, Nubia has equipped the Pad 3D II with a massive 10,000mAh battery. This, combined with the 66W fast charging capability, means that users can enjoy extended usage times without worrying about running out of juice. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or working, the Nubia Pad 3D II is built to last through your day and beyond.

Enhanced by an AI processing engine, the second-generation nubia Pad 3D II distinguishes itself with the fully improved 3D display technology, allowing users to enjoy a unique eyewear-free 3D experience anytime, anywhere. Equipped with unique liquid crystal lenses and powered by integrated image processing algorithms, it renders 3D images with enhanced realism and natural vibrancy. Compared to the first-generation, this tablet has achieved an 80% increase in 3D resolution and a 100% boost in 3D brightness, with the comprehensive optimization in 3D crosstalk, 3D color, and 3D power efficiency, thereby enhancing users’ 3D visual experience.

You can find out more information about the new ZTE Nubia Pad 3D II tablet over at the ZET website at the link below, as yet there are no details on exactly how much this new Android tablet will cost.

Source ZTE



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals